Daxor Corporation Awarded New Patent for Remote Monitoring of Blood Volume

Patent Covers Novel Optimization of Care by Remote Monitoring Devices Including Smartwatches



Oak Ridge, TN, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces that Daxor was recently granted a patent for a system to provide remote blood volume monitoring after initial testing with Daxor BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer) diagnostic.

This U.S. patent number (US 11,801,002 B2) adds to our existing portfolio that includes more than a dozen issued and pending-review patents.

The recently issued patent provides remote blood volume monitoring through various methods including wearable devices such as smartwatches for a wide variety of medical conditions for which volume assessment is recommended.

This proprietary technology will help ensure ongoing care is optimized based on the patient’s evolving blood volume status.



“We are very pleased to add this newly issued patent to our growing portfolio of intellectual property (IP) covering innovations in applying blood volume measurement to specific medical conditions and situations,” said Jonathan Feldschuh, Daxor’s Chief Scientific Officer. “This patent protects systems and methods for monitoring patients after an initial blood volume measurement. This will help ensure that the patient's continuing care is optimized based on their evolving blood volume status. The patent discloses various ways this can be accomplished, including the use of wearable devices such as smartwatches, to monitor patients with diagnoses including heart failure, critical care, hypertension, renal failure/dialysis, sepsis, ARDS, surgical blood loss, and others.”

“Daxor has a robust research and development program focused on innovation and next-generation technologies, including approaches to blood volume optimization that rely on leveraging smart algorithms, computer-assisted clinical decision support, and novel hardware. These efforts are supported by funding we have received from the National Institute of Health (NIH) and United States Department of Defense (DoD) and are part of our strategy of adding significant intellectual property assets to the company to fuel future product development,” said Michael Feldschuh, Chief Executive Officer of Daxor.

Daxor developed and markets the BVA-100 diagnostic, a 98% accurate and objective measurement of blood volume status and composition, providing clinicians with actionable results to optimize fluid management and improve patient outcomes while driving substantial cost savings throughout the healthcare system.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com . Sign up to receive news on Daxor’s innovative technology HERE .

