Certiverse Enhances Exam Development and Delivery Platform with Native Proctoring Feature

CHICAGO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certiverse, the industry-leading online exam development and delivery platform, is proud to announce the addition of its own live, remote proctoring feature into the end-to-end system. This technology has been developed and is managed entirely by Certiverse's team, reinforcing the company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and flexible innovation throughout the exam development and delivery process.



Key features of Certiverse's Live Remote Proctoring:

In-House Expertise: Certiverse's own dedicated team of professionals is responsible for building and managing the live remote proctoring technology. This ensures a deep understanding of the platform, quickly delivering innovative features and enabling rapid updates and improvements to meet evolving industry standards.

Single Data Stream: Certiverse leverages access to the entire data stack during the delivery process, enabling the analysis of exam data, real-time forensic data and proctoring data through a single source.

Richer security features: Certiverse's live remote proctoring can be used with a secure browser and automated tracking of rule violations to further safeguard exam content.

Focus on Test-Taker Experience: Certiverse has streamlined the remote proctoring process to expedite scheduling and exam launch with fewer clicks and asynchronous check-in.

International Reach: Certiverse-owned and -operated proctoring centers are strategically located in multiple international time zones. This extensive coverage ensures that test takers worldwide can access live remote proctoring services at a convenient time, enhancing access and flexibility for all.

Seamless Integration: The live remote proctoring seamlessly integrates with Certiverse's existing platform, allowing test creators to implement our advanced proctoring solution with a click of a button to best suit their program needs.

"Certiverse is dedicated to providing the most advanced and frictionless exam development and delivery solutions in the industry," said Ruben Arturo Garcia, CEO and co-founder of Certiverse. "Our live remote proctoring underscores our commitment to innovation and user experience. By building and managing this technology in-house, with an eye toward constant and rapid evolution, we are setting new standards for quality and control in the industry."

For more information about Certiverse and its comprehensive exam development and delivery platform with live remote proctoring, please visit Certiverse.com.

About Certiverse: Certiverse is a leading exam development and delivery platform that leverages advanced technology to transform the way exams are created and administered. With its powerful features and robust security measures, Certiverse enables organizations and educational institutions to streamline the exam process and deliver an exceptional experience to test creators and test-takers, empowering high-quality exams to go from concept to candidate in weeks, not months.

Media Contact: Andria Brown marcomm@certiverse.com