Terns Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that members of management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences in November.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. GMT
Location: London, UK

6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Date/Time: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 1:45 p.m. ET
Location: Miami, FL

Live webcasts of the events will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.ternspharma.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Terns’ website for at least 30 days following the presentations.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, obesity and NASH. Terns’ pipeline includes three clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, and a THR-β agonist, and a preclinical GIPR modulator program. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

Contacts for Terns

Investors
Justin Ng
investors@ternspharma.com

Media
Jenna Urban
Berry & Company Public Relations
media@ternspharma.com


Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


