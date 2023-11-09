Cardiometabolic Health Congress Becomes First Organization to Offer Certification in Cardiometabolic Health

Learners who complete the Foundations of Cardiometabolic Health Certificate Course offered by Cardiometabolic Health Congress are now eligible to sit for a certification exam to become a Certified Cardiometabolic Health Professional (CCHP).

Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC) announced today that learners who complete its Foundations of Cardiometabolic Health Certificate Course now have the opportunity to sit for the Certified Cardiometabolic Health Professional (CCHP) examination. The course and certification are appropriate for providers at any stage of clinical experience including physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, pharmacists, diabetologists and dietitians looking to take a deeper dive into cardiometabolic health.

In Oct. 2023, the American Heart Association (AHA) issued a presidential advisory on the urgency of this systemic disorder involving heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes and obesity. In its advisory, the AHA stressed an interdisciplinary team approach emphasizing social determinants of health, shortcomings in current efforts, and knowledge gaps. The CCHP marks the first and only certification available in the fast-growing field of cardiometabolic disease, also known as cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome, cardiorenal, or cardiorenal metabolic disease.

The virtual, self-paced Foundations of Cardiometabolic Health Certificate Course is the first step to attaining the CCHP credential. The nine-module learning experience addresses lifestyle, pharmacotherapy and care delivery considerations for obesity, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular and chronic kidney disease, dyslipidemia, as well as a special module on reducing cardiometabolic health disparities in racial and ethnic minority populations.

Robert H. Eckel, MD, chair of the Foundations of Cardiometabolic Health Certificate Course, has held appointments such as the Charles A. Boettcher II Endowed Chair in atherosclerosis research at the University of Colorado School of Medicine Anschutz Medical Campus, director of the Lipid Clinic at University of Colorado Hospital, and program director of the National Center for Research Resources at the Colorado Clinical Translational Sciences Institute.

Regarding the certification announcement, Dr. Eckel said, "I cannot overstate the tremendous implications of having a dedicated certification on the entire field of cardiometabolic health. For nearly two decades, CMHC has been leading the charge on getting this crucial area of medicine recognized as a legitimate and urgent specialty, and the announcement of this certification opportunity is a major milestone in our pursuit."

One learner who recently completed the Foundations of Cardiometabolic Health Certificate Course and is now preparing for the CCHP examination said, "I am so grateful for the [Cardiometabolic Health] Congress, including all doctors, administrators and the entire team that put together this fantastic course." Upon passing the certification exam, this learner will become one of the first clinicians in the U.S. to hold the CCHP credential.

The Foundations of Cardiometabolic Health Certificate Course is currently open for enrollment to physicians, nurses, residents, fellows, and any other health professional interested in furthering their knowledge in the core principles of cardiometabolic health. Once learners have completed the nine course modules and received a certificate of completion, they are eligible to sit for the CCHP examination. The exam is the final step for the certification, open to individuals demonstrating clinical knowledge and professional standards in cardiometabolic health and patient care.

Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC) is a single point of access for breakthrough research, comprehensive education, and practical clinical strategies surrounding cardiometabolic health. First launched in 2006, the Annual CMHC is now the largest U.S.-based, multidisciplinary conference addressing cardiometabolic disease prevention, management, and treatment. Since its inception, CMHC has expanded to deliver extensive online education, advanced masterclass workshops, and various cutting-edge resources. Developed and led by world-renowned experts in the field, CMHC serves to optimize patient care and population health outcomes by providing top-tier continuing medical education that targets the global epidemic of cardiometabolic disease.

