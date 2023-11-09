Aqua Security Delivered $5.45M in Benefits for a 207% ROI, According to Independent Study

Total Economic Impact Study revealed 90% vulnerability reduction and major cost savings achieved by using the Aqua Platform

BOSTON, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the pioneer in cloud native security, today published the results of a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting titled The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) Of Aqua Platform , which illustrates the cost savings and business benefits delivered by the Aqua Platform. The study revealed $5.45 million in benefits over three years with less than a six-month payback period and a return on investment (ROI) of 207%, along with other significant benefits.



As cloud and container adoption increases, organizations require born-in-the cloud security to provide full lifecycle protection of their cloud applications. Aqua stops cloud native attacks with the industry’s first unified cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP), featuring real-time detection and response capabilities. Aqua secures customers’ cloud native assets from day one, from code to cloud and back, and protects them in real time. According to the study, Aqua helps companies save on costs, improve agility, increase revenue, experience better compliance and reporting, and enhance vulnerability research and remediation.

“Every day, we demonstrate the incredible advantages that Aqua’s comprehensive approach to cloud native application protection provides our customers — many of which have massive footprints in highly regulated industries. And now, what we consider to be this third-party validation from Forrester Consulting accurately quantifies those benefits,” said Dror Davidoff, CEO of Aqua Security. “This study reinforces for us the reduced risk and business benefits that can be achieved with Aqua, which not only protects and secures but also boosts efficiency, improves collaboration, ensures compliance, and positively impacts the bottom line.”

The TEI study explored the effectiveness of Aqua’s CNAPP solution deployed by a composite organization composed of interviewees with experience using the Aqua platform for three years and considered how efficiencies and improvements in business processes led to greater competitive value and higher revenue. In addition to the overall quantified benefits and triple-digit ROI, Forrester Consulting found huge gains in threat detection and remediation abilities, including a 90% reduction in vulnerability research and detection time and efficiencies reaching nearly $2 million.

Additional benefits the composite organization found were:

A net present value (NPV) of $3.68M (based on costs and benefits).

Business acceleration worth nearly $1.6 million (based on faster time to market with new offerings).

Improved risk and regulatory compliance savings of more than $1.7 million.

Operational and reporting efficiencies of $175,000.

Unquantified benefits, including improvements in service and quality and enhanced business confidence in security.



Visit the website to learn more about The Total Economic Impact Of Aqua Platform study.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security sees and stops attacks across the entire cloud native application lifecycle in a single, integrated platform. From software supply chain security for developers to cloud security and runtime protection for security teams, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses. The Aqua Platform is the industry’s most comprehensive Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com .