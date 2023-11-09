Central Lab Market is Projected to Gain $6.0 Billion by 2031, With CAGR of 6.0%: Says Allied Market Research  

The global central lab market is experiencing significant growth due to numerous factors, such as rising investments in R&D and clinical trials, an increase in the adoption of outsourcing of central labs, and the rise in demand for novel drugs.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Central Lab Market by Services (Anatomic Pathology and Histology Biomarker Services, Specimen Management & Storage, Genetic Services, and Others), and by End User (Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031.” According to the report, the global central lab industry is estimated to gain $6.0 billion by 2031, having witnessed a value of $3.3 billion in 2021, noticing a considerable CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.



Top Factors Driving Market Growth:

The global central lab market is experiencing significant growth due to numerous factors, such as rising investments in R&D and clinical trials, an increase in the adoption of outsourcing of central labs, and the rise in demand for novel drugs. However, logistics and sample handling problems hampered the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, the emergence of new markets creates new opportunities for market growth in the upcoming years.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.3 Billion Market Size in 2031 $6.0 Billion CAGR 6.0% No. of Pages in Report 223 Segments Covered Services, End User, and Region Drivers Rising investments in R&D and clinical trials An increase in the adoption of outsourcing of central labs

The rise in demand for novel drugs Opportunities

The emergence of new markets Restraints

Logistics and sample handling problems

Recent Developments in the Central Lab Market

In July 2022, Cerba Healthcare entered an agreement to acquire Viroclinics-DDL to strengthen its position in the entire value chain of diagnosis and stresses the pivotal role of clinical trial services.

In October 2021, IQVIA, announced the opening of a state-of-the-art, 160,000-square-foot lab facility for its Q2 Solutions subsidiary. The new facility has an innovative suite of laboratory capabilities, including cutting edge bioanalytical, vaccine, biomarker, and genomics laboratories.

In September 2021, Emmes, a leading CRO, announced it has signed a new five-year service agreement to extend its current relationship with Eurofins central laboratory.

In June 2021, Q2 Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of IQVIA, announced the expansion of its laboratory and operational capabilities at its Alba Campus in Livingston, Scotland. This expansion of central labs, genomics, flow cytometry, and translational science laboratory services will support new growth areas for biopharma and pharma clients around the world and drive better patient outcomes.

In February 2019, ICON plc announced that it had acquired MolecularMD, a molecular diagnostic specialty laboratory that enables the development and commercialization of precision medicines in oncology. The acquisition enhances ICON's laboratory offering in molecular diagnostic testing and brings to ICON expanded testing platforms, including next-generation sequencing, and immunohistochemistry (IHC).

The biomarker services segment to rule the roost by 2031-

By services, the biomarker services segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global central lab market revenue. and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rise in the utilization of biomarkers for drug development and clinical research.

The pharmaceutical companies segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

By end user, the pharmaceutical companies segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global central lab market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period. Due to an increasing number of new drug clinical trials, increased investment in research and development (R&D), and a rise in chronic diseases.

North America garnered the major share in 2031-

By region, North America garnered the major market share in 2021, acquiring nearly two-fifths of the global central lab market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to the prevalence of leading market players, the utilization of novel technologies, and the increase in government initiatives encouraging research for the development of new medications. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. This is due to a surge in clinical trials, a proliferation of central laboratory services providers, increased investment in pharmaceutical research and development, and favorable regulatory regulations for clinical trials.

Industry-Leading Players:

Medpace

ICON Plc

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Frontage Labs

Cerba Healthcare

LabConnect

IQVIA Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Rochester Regional Health

CIRION BioPharma Research Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global central lab market. These players have adopted different strategies such as launching new products, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements, to expand their market presence and remain dominant in various geographical areas. The report is valuable in promoting business development, product portfolio, top market segments, and strategic movements of market players to exhibit the competitive scenario.

