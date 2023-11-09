Katapult to Participate in Stephens Annual Investment Conference

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult Holdings, Inc. (“Katapult” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KPLT), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, announced that Orlando Zayas, CEO, and Nancy Walsh, CFO, will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Orlando Zayas and Nancy Walsh will participate in a fireside chat and Q&A session at 9:00 AM ET.



A live audio webcast and replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.katapultholdings.com/.

About Katapult

Katapult is a technology driven lease-to-own platform that integrates with omni-channel retailers and e-commerce platforms to power the purchasing of everyday durable goods for underserved U.S. non-prime consumers. Through our point-of-sale (POS) integrations and innovative, mobile app featuring Katapult Pay™, consumers who may be unable to access traditional financing can shop a growing network of merchant partners. Our process is simple, fast, and transparent. We believe that seeing the good in people is good for business, humanizing the way underserved consumers get the things they need with payment solutions based on fairness and dignity.

