HERE Technologies appoints Mike Nefkens as new CEO to guide world’s leading location platform

Amsterdam - HERE, the leading location data and technology platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Nefkens as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective January 2, 2024.



Mr. Nefkens brings a wealth of leadership and more than three decades of experience across technology, IT, software, cloud services, IOT, and automotive. He is the former President and CEO of Resideo Technologies, a publicly traded company (a Honeywell spin-off), and longtime executive at Hewlett-Packard. Mr. Nefkens served as President of HP Enterprise Services, responsible for a $20 billion P&L and 110,000 employees.

With a proven track record of driving customer satisfaction, B2B commercial growth and team culture, Mr. Nefkens is poised to lead HERE into its next chapter of innovation and market leadership across the fields of digital mapping, location data and technology.

HERE is backed by a world class group of shareholders which are Audi AG, BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz AG, Intel Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT), Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, and Pioneer Corp.

"I am honored to join HERE Technologies and work alongside an exceptional team of digital cartographers and geospatial data experts," said Mike Nefkens. "Location technology is used at the foundation of business applications across industries, guiding the efficient movement of people and goods, while fundamental to innovation such as electric and automated vehicle development, smart cities, and supply chain visibility. My commitment is to support and enable our customers, partners and developers, offering them the necessary tools to build and thrive in today’s world.”

Speaking on behalf of the HERE Supervisory Board, Chairman Pekka Ala-Pietilä said: “The Supervisory Board at HERE is confident that Mike Nefkens is the right leader to guide the company through its next phase of growth. His technology experience, strategic vision, leadership skills, and understanding of what it takes to build enterprise-grade applications, will contribute to the company's continued success.”

Customers of HERE include nearly every global automaker, leaders in e-commerce, transportation and logistics, and public sector agencies worldwide. HERE is the global market leader for automotive-grade maps designed to power navigation, advanced driving assistance, EV and automated driving systems.

Mr. Nefkens currently acts as a Senior Advisor and CEO Coach at Boston Consulting Group, and will be relocating to Amsterdam for this new role with HERE. He holds an MBA from Duke University and a BBA in Finance from the Texas Christian University.

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for almost 40 years. Today, the HERE location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com.

