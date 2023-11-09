Education budget - highlights of Sen. Pia's statements

PHILIPPINES, November 9 - Press Release

November 9, 2023 Highlight of the statements on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Education

By Senator Pia S. Cayetano

Senior Vice Chairperson, Senate Finance Committee OPENING STATEMENT Mr President, I am ready to sponsor the budget of the Department of Education: The Office of the Secretary, with a total new appropriation of P715,839,092,000 The Early Childhood Care and Development Council, with a total new appropriation of P290,166,000 National Academy of Sports, with a total new appropriation of P230,587,000 National Book Development Board with a total new appropriation of P178,471,000 National Council for Children's Television, with a total new appropriation of P82,080,000 National Museum of the Philippines, with a total new appropriation of P1,364,202,000 Philippine High School for the Arts, with a total new appropriation of P98,241,000 With this, your honor, I am ready to accept questions from our colleagues. RESPONSE TO SEN. TULFO (PART 1) Thank you, Mr President. Mr President, the concern of the gentleman was raised during the [finance committee] hearing. And the Vice President, Secretary of DepEd, responded by mentioning Department Order No. 49, Series of 2022, which is a No Fee, No Collection Policy, which they are strictly implementing. And it was further discussed during that hearing that there is the PTA in almost every school that does their own fundraising efforts. And it being a parent-initiated organization, they are allowed to do that. So, in connection with the law that his honor pointed out, that is exactly consistent with the Department Order of the Department, which is... So the Department Order has the very same policy, 'no fee, no collection.' The Department, and all the subordinates, meaning the teachers, are not allowed to initiate or to tolerate these collection efforts. But this does not prevent the parents from having their own fundraising. This system has been practiced for decades... and it has been a private initiative of the parents that has allowed many projects to see the light, anything from gates, fencing, gardening, events. It's a PTA initiative. And I think that's why it was mentioned that if there is a desire to change that policy, there must be a law because currently the DepEd Order is consistent with the existing law mentioned by his honor. ***

Your honor, if his honor can give me a minute to just review? And then I will be happy to yield the floor, of course anytime.

*** RESPONSE TO SEN. TULFO (PART 2) Thank you, Mr President. Thank you for the patience of the sponsor. As his honor had pointed out, it's a 1965 and 1969... law. So this representation had to refresh herself on those laws, your honor. Hindi pa ho ako pinapanganak nung 1965, nung in-amend, pinanganak na ako, pero hindi ko pa ito nabasa, inaamin ko naman po. Anyway, if we may go to the very important point of the gentleman? First of all, let me put on record that we respect his honor's concern for the parents who have expressed their problems, who have reached out to share their problems. We respect that, your honor, and we totally respect and appreciate his honor's persistence in bringing this to the attention of DepEd so that if there are solutions that can be made, they can be made. With that in mind, your honor, the question of his honor, if I may paraphrase it to be sure that I respond accurately, is meron namang batas na nagbabawal na magkolekta ang PTA, tama ho ba ang intindi ko sa tanong? Is that a correct understanding?

*** Your honor, Mr President, his honor is correct in his paraphrasing or delivering the provisions of RA 5546, kung saan ho, and I will just read it, para maintindihan din ng mga kasamahan natin ang isyu po na malapit po sa puso ng ating kasamahan. Section 1 of RA 5546 states, "The sale of tickets and/or the collection of contributions in any form whatsoever by any person, for any project or purpose, whether voluntary or otherwise, from school children, students, and teachers of public and private schools, colleges and universities, is hereby prohibited." Tama po, Mr President, yan po ang tinutukoy ng ating kasamahan, tama ho ba? So, nung ako ho ay nakikipag-diskusyon sa DepEd, aware po sila na bawal po dito ang collections of contributions of any form from school children, students, and teachers. And that is why in their Department Order No. 49, Series of 2022 known as the "Promotion of Professionalism in the Implementation and Delivery of Basic Education Programs and Services," prohibits DepEd officials and employees from seeking contributions, support, solicitation of any kind or any kind of intervention from non-DepEd entities. It goes on to say, likewise, the Department implements a No Fee Collection Policy wherein no fees shall be collected from learners in Kindergarten up to Grade 4, while fees on certain memberships may be collected from learners in Grade 5 and above, strictly on a voluntary basis, e.g. boys and girl scouts, Philippine National Red Cross, parent-teacher associations. So ito po ata sir ang implementing order na hinahanap niyo... Do I respond to his honor's question by pointing out this DepEd Order No. 49?

*** Mr President, in my humble legal opinion, this Department Order is consistent with the law. But I am very open to hear his honor's concerns kung meron dito sa Department Order na inconsistent kasi isa po ako sa naniniwala na hindi talaga dapat nagsu-supercede ang isang department oder. We are one with that. And let the record show that the Minority Floor Leader is nodding his head because for more than a decade, magkasama kami always reviewing these department orders. Hindi po tayo nagto-tolerate... So nagkakaisa po tayo diyan, Mr President.

*** Yes, your honor. We noted that the mention of PTA is now in that Department Order. Upon further review and discussion with DepEd, we are now looking at the entirety of RA 5546 wherein it states... Mr President, when we look at RA 5546 Section 1, and I will repeat, I will read it again: "The sale of tickets and/or the collection of contributions in any form whatsoever by any person, for any project or purpose, whether voluntary or otherwise, from school children, students, and teachers of public and private schools, colleges and universities, is hereby prohibited." In the case of the PTA, your honor, what has been the policy of DepEd since 1969, to be clear, it is not the policy of this administration alone, but since 1969, minana na nila ang policy, is that there is a total ban of collection from the children, students, and other teachers. But they recognize PTA as a separate entity that act on their own, have their own rules and guidelines, and maybe on their own come up with fundraisings that are voluntary in nature. Just to be clear, your honor, that is my own choice of words. I use it generically po.

*** Dito sa RA 5546, wala hong banggit ng PTA, pero I will ask DepEd if there are any other...

*** Mr President, I will respond to his honor's observation on the definition of PTA. Umpisahan ko po kung ano itong PD 63, this is the Child and Welfare Code. Pamilyar po tayo diyan. It is basically a law that governs, is meant to protect children... Just to be clear, malawag po itong batas na ito kasi ito din ho ang naging foundation ng Foster Care Act na naging basis ng mga amendments natin on foster care law. So it's a very general law quite detailed in various ways of protecting children. So there is a provision on home and school, Chapter 2 po ito. Article 77, as his honor correctly points out, mentions PTA. It states, "every elementary and secondary school shall organize a parent-teacher association for the purpose of providing a forum for the discussion of problems and their solutions, relating to the total school program and for ensuring the full cooperation of parents in the efficient implementation of such programs... All parents who have children enrolled in the school are encouraged to be active members of its PTA and to comply with whatever obligation and responsibility such membership entails... PTAs all over the country shall aid the municipal and the local authorities and school officials in the enforcement of juvenile delinquent control measures and in the implementation of programs and activities to promote child welfare." Mr President, in response to his honor's concern or conclusion that the PTAs do not have the authority to collect... by definition here in PD 603... That is correct?

*** Mr President, I just needed to confer with DepEd if tama po ang intindi ko. In Article 77 of PD 603, which I have just read into the record, as I said, it states there that every school shall organize ito nga hong PTA relating to the total school program and for ensuring the full cooperation of parents in the efficient implementation of such programs. They are meant to create a forum to address the problems and the solutions. So the practice of DepEd has been to allow the PTA to follow the mandate of Article 77, and if they need to raise funds to be able to address these problems and solutions, including the implementation of the programs, then they are governed by their own guidelines in implementing those programs, including yung fundraising. Yan po ang naging practice ng DepEd since 1969 po.

*** Mr President. I'll go back to what the Republic Act says. It prohibits collection and contribution from students. And so the policy of DepEd has been to allow the PTAs to follow their own guidelines, wherein contributions among the parents are allowed. So just to be clear, importante po na maliwanag ang pagsagot ko sa napakahalagang tanong ng ating kasamahan, bawal talaga ang pagkolekta sa estudyante. And that is being honored by DepEd. In other words, hindi pwede maglabas ang DepEd, ang principal, teacher, ng request for contribution na binibigay sa estudyante. Bawal po talaga yun...

*** Mr President, I would like to clarify, never po sila nangongolekta sa estudyante. Wala ho silang collections sa estudyante... So that we can identify the issue...

*** Mr President, first of all, may I request that that list be submitted to us so that we can give it to DepEd kasi I believe they have committed in the hearing pa lang na any violation po iimbestigahan naman po nila. They have made that commitment po. The only item left for the discussion on the floor right now is yung authority mismo ng PTA. so any collection sa estudyante talaga hong iimbestigahan nila. So ang intindi ko sa isyu is, so si PTA ba pwede mangolekta? And ang sinasabi po sa ating ng DepEd, the policy since 1969 has been to recognize the PTAs' authority to decide among themselves, they have their own rules, guidelines, to do their fundraising, that is a generic term that I am using, among the parents. Hindi ito sa bata. Hindi apektado ang pagpasok ng bata, ang grades ng bata. Bakit ginagawa ng parents yun? Kasi kulang ang pondo. Ang sinabi ng ating kasamahan na nasa MOOE yan, merong pambili ng electric fan, dagdag ko na rin ang mga kakulangan, pagpaganda ng garden, driveway, entrance, kung ano pa man, lahat naman po yan nilalagyan ng MOOE. Pero if I may call the attention of our Chairman, nagbibigay ho tayo ng maraming pondo but hindi ho talaga nakukumpleto. In fact, ako na magsasabi because baka may magtanong, yung mga repair, pagpalagay mo nang may electric fan doon sa classroom o picture na pinakita ni Sen. Bong Go na medyo bumagsak ang kisame, lahat po yan falls under the repairs of basic education facilities. Pero natanggalan po yan ng pondo, nailipat po sa ibang pondo yan hindi ho ng Senado. So may mga isyu pong ganyan. I want to assure our colleague na hangga't makakaya, sinusuportahan ng ating Chairman ang ating recommendation to increase the MOOE. So that basic principle, I think everyone in the Senate supports his honor na mapondohan na sana lahat yan. So remaining na lang po yan, kung ano po, hanggang saan ang kakayahan ng PTA to among themselves decide to fundraise parent-to-parent. I cannot add to my answer kasi yan po ang policy. Hindi ko naman ho kayo bobolahin na iba ho ang policy. Yan po ang policy na ginagamit nila. So kung may recommendation, suggestion ang ating kasamahan, this representation is happy to relay at andito naman ang DepEd para pakinggan ang recommendation ng ating kasamahan.

*** Mr President, as I said, kaya ho ako nag-abalang ipaliwanag na ang PD 603 is a very broad law intended to protect the rights of children. Kaya nga po Child and Youth Welfare Code ang pangalan nito. And there is just one chapter on home and school, which is only two chapters. So dito po sa articles na ito... yung pag-create ho ng PTA, wala na hong detalye yun. The fact that there is no prohibition... provision that specifically or expressly prohibits the PTA from engaging in certain acts to pursue their mandate... The fact that there is no provision that expressly prohibits the PTA from pursuing their mandate is in itself an accepted principle that there is no violation. It is a rule of statutory construction that it is not expressly or impliedly prohibited by law may be done. So yan ho ang ating statutory construction when it comes to prohibited acts. So kapag sinabi po natin bawal po ito, then we need to produce that law that prohibits it. And so we do have yung dalawang RA na binanggit ng ating kasamahan, yan nga ho ang RA na pinagbabawal. But that's why I have been repeatedly explaining na since 1969, ang implementation ng ating DepEd dito eh they believe they have been implementing this in the true spirit of the law na nagsasabing bawal mangolekta sa bata. They cannot collect contributions from school children, students, and teachers. Yan ho ang specific wording of the law.

*** Sir ano po yung tanong niyo?

*** Mr President, just a short response, the policy of DepEd is very clear. They have a no tolerance policy on the collection from students. So itong huling mga nabanggit ng ating kasamahan na yung mga estudyante, nagko-collect, paulit-ulit din na sinasabi sa akin ni Vice President, DepEd Secretary na, no, they will not tolerate that, and they commit to investigate that. So clear po tayo dyan. On that note, may I ask for a minute suspension, Mr President? [Session suspended] First of all, Mr President, I'd like to thank our colleagues. I asked for a minute suspension to also gather the wisdom of the Senate and I'd like to commend our colleague, Sen Tulfo, for raising this very important issue. We also took the opportunity to ask DepEd what actions, if any, have they taken, upon receipt of similar complaints. And they confirmed that they have received similar complaints. And they have actually suspended erring PTAs. So on that note, your honor, they are prepared to issue a department order strengthening the law. [Session suspended]