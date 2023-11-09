REVILLA LAUDS GDP GROWTH

Senator and Lakas-CMD Chairman Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. today lauded the President and his economic team on the country's Q3 GDP growth.

At 5.9%, the economy grew by 1.6% from Q2 exceeding market expectations.

The Philippines bested neighbors in the region, with Vietnam at 5.3%; Indonesia and China at 4.9%; and Malaysia at 3.3%.

"Binabati natin ang pangulo at ang kanyang buong economic team for steering the country in the right direction," the lawmaker said.

"While we have to hit 7.2% growth in Q4 to attain our target for this year, I am optimistic that we will be doing even better by year-end," the solon explained.

"Ang mahalaga ay nasa tama tayong direksyon," he stressed.

"What we need now is to continue with what we are doing para mas mabilis na maramdaman ng ating mga kababayan ang pag-usad ng ating ekonomiya," Revilla added. "Magandang senyales ito para matugunan ang inflation at pagtaas ng mga presyo," he ended.