PHILIPPINES, November 9 - Press Release

November 9, 2023 MANIFESTATION OF SENATOR CHRISTOPHER "BONG" GO

DURING THE SENATE PLENARY DELIBERATION FOR THE

BUDGET OF THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION Mr. President, my honorable colleagues and, of course, the Department of Education officials led by Vice President Sara Duterte, magandang araw po sa inyong lahat. First, I want to express my support for the budget of the Department of Education. And I would also like to congratulate the Vice President and the DepEd for launching the MATATAG Curriculum: 'Bansang Makabata, Batang Makabansa' agenda. This program definitely marks a crucial moment in our nation's educational landscape, and I believe it will play a crucial role in addressing the challenges that we face in our education system. The MATATAG program is truly a testament to the visionary leadership of the Vice President and the Secretary of the Department of Education. With this, Mr. President, I would also like to express my support for the increase in the budget of basic education facilities which was allotted with an additional of P10 billion or a 44% increase from this year's allocation. Importante po ito para matugunan ang kakulangan sa mga classroom lalo na ngayong balik face-to-face na po ang mga estudyante at ang mga guro. Marapat lamang po na mabigyang pansin at solusyon ang problemang kinakaharap ng ating mga estudyante dahil sa kanila nakasalalay ang kinabukasan ng ating bansa. As discussed in the committee hearings, there is a total of 159,000 classrooms that must be constructed all over the country to bridge the classroom gap. In fact, sa pag-iikot ko po sa buong bansa, halos inilalapit po sa atin ng mga teachers, kulang ang kanilang classrooms lalung-lalo na po sa liblib na komunidad, marami pong nagpapatulong sa atin at inilalapit naman natin ito sa departamento. Napansin ko rin po na may mga eskwelahan pa rin na hindi maganda ang kondisyon, sira-sira ang bubong o yero pa rin ang bubong, hindi maayos ang mga silid-aralan, maruruming palikuran, kahoy na pundasyon, at marami pang iba. Iyon po ang hinaing ng mga teachers natin. In fact, noong bumoto po ako noong last barangay election, mismo po sa siyudad kung saan po ang ating Vice President mula sa Davao City, marami pang mga sementado na na mga classroom pero marami pang naiiwan na mga classroom na kahoy po ang bubong, sira-sira ang yero. So talagang kahit mismo sa Davao City, kulang pa ang ating mga classroom. Hinaing po iyan ng ating mga teachers. I just want to share that when I voted recently po... last October 30, I witnessed first-hand the sorry state of the facilities in Buhangin Central Elementary School, may sementado, may kahoy po. Paano makakapag-aral ng maayos ang mga bata kung yero lang ang bubong, napaka-init nyan kapag tanghali at hindi rin makakatulong yan kapag umuulan. That is why I am with the Vice President and the DepEd in their efforts to improve basic education facilities. And I support, Mr. President, increases in the budget for this program. Second, Mr. President, as DBM Secretary Pangandaman mentioned during the DBCC committee hearing and during plenary interpellations, there is around P17 Billion already earmarked for Salary Standardization Law 6 in the proposed 2024 budget. With this, government workers may expect increases in salary next year. Sana po ay matuloy ito at isa po ako sa magsusulong nito at kasama po dito ang ating mga teachers. Nevertheless, I just want to take this opportunity to urge the DepEd to push for the needed increase in salaries and allowances of teachers. Pag-aralan po natin kung anong benepisyo pa ang dapat ibigay sa ating mga guro bukod pa sa kanilang suweldo. Despite the pressing challenges in public education during the pandemic, teachers were able to adapt and respond to the challenging work situations. They went above and beyond to ensure the delivery of education for their learners. It is therefore just incumbent upon us to recognize their devotion and invaluable contribution to the formation of our youth and society. Additionally, Mr. President, I would just like to mention for the record the reduction in the proposed budget of the National Academy of Sports. As one of the authors of this law along with the sponsor, Senator Pia Cayetano, Senator Sonny Angara and Senator Win Gatchalian during the 18th Congress, we want to highlight the importance of the NAS in developing the athletic skills and talents of the students in world class sports facilities while also focusing on their secondary education. Dito po sa NAS, pwede po silang mag-aral yung mga atleta at the same time mag-training, pwede po silang mag-training at the same time mag-aral, wala pong masasakripisyong oras. Despite the additional budget for capital outlay and personnel services in the committee report, I hope we could find ways to further support the provision of scholarships of National Academy of Sports. Lastly, Mr. President, I laud the Senate for adding P3 Billion in the budget for the Department of Education. Isisingit ko na rin po... hinahangaan ko po si Vice President Sara Duterte for no longer pursuing the request for confidential funds so that we could already settle this divisive issue. Nananatiling buo po ang aking tiwala at matatag ang aking suporta sa kanya. Iisang boto lang naman ako sa Senado, pero bilang kasapi po ng Senate Committee on Basic Education at Vice Chair po ng Committee on Finance, ang posisyon ko ay kung anuman ang tinanggal na budget sa DepEd, dapat itong ibalik sa pamamagitan ng mga programa na makakabenepisyo sa mga kababayan natin lalung-lalo na po sa mga classrooms na backlog natin. At ang makikinabang po dapat ay yung mga kababayan nating mahihirap. Hinggil naman po sa OVP, sana po ay mailaan naman ito sa mga programang nakakatulong lalo na sa mga mahihirap, katulad ng mga medical, burial and other assistance po na alam naman po nating makakatulong sa mga mahihirap. Ngayon na isinasaayos na natin ang budget para sa susunod na taon, unahin po natin sana ang pagtrabaho, unahin natin ang pagserbisyo at pagtulong po sa mga Pilipino lalo na ang pinakamahihirap nating kababayan. That is all, Mr. President. I have no doubt that with the leadership of Vice President Duterte and the continued support of all stakeholders, the Department of Education will achieve even greater milestones for our students and the education sector as a whole. Maraming salamat po.