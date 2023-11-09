Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,430 in the last 365 days.

EU4Recovery: training on social reintegration of Ukrainian war veterans

The EU4Recovery project in Ukraine invites professionals assisting war veterans to join a training seminar on social reintegration.

The seminar is organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Folke Bernadotte Academy (FBA), the Swedish government agency for peace, security and development.

The sessions are planned for 22-24 November.

During the training, experts will present a community-based approach in reintegration processes, and share their views and experience.

Registration is open until 10 November. 

The training is organised as part of the ‘EU4Recovery – Community Empowerment in Ukraine’ project, implemented with the financial support of the European Union.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU4Recovery: training on social reintegration of Ukrainian war veterans

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more