EU4Recovery: training on social reintegration of Ukrainian war veterans

The EU4Recovery project in Ukraine invites professionals assisting war veterans to join a training seminar on social reintegration.

The seminar is organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Folke Bernadotte Academy (FBA), the Swedish government agency for peace, security and development.

The sessions are planned for 22-24 November.

During the training, experts will present a community-based approach in reintegration processes, and share their views and experience.

Registration is open until 10 November.

The training is organised as part of the ‘EU4Recovery – Community Empowerment in Ukraine’ project, implemented with the financial support of the European Union.

Find out more

Press release