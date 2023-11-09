Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,429 in the last 365 days.

House of Europe: Translation grants for Ukrainian publishers

The EU-funded House of Europe in Ukraine is offering grants to support the translation of literature from EU and minority languages into Ukrainian. You can receive up to €5,000 to make fiction and non-fiction books available to Ukrainian readers.

The publisher can spend the grant on the translator’s fee, editing, copyright, design, printing, marketing, and other things to make the book happen. The grant will cover up to 70% of the expenses.

Ukrainian publishing houses and organisations, registered as a legal entity (Ltd, non-governmental organisation, individual entrepreneur) are available to apply.

Submit an application via House of Europe’s online platform by 5 December.

Find out more

Press release

Application guidelines

You just read:

House of Europe: Translation grants for Ukrainian publishers

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more