House of Europe: Translation grants for Ukrainian publishers

The EU-funded House of Europe in Ukraine is offering grants to support the translation of literature from EU and minority languages into Ukrainian. You can receive up to €5,000 to make fiction and non-fiction books available to Ukrainian readers.

The publisher can spend the grant on the translator’s fee, editing, copyright, design, printing, marketing, and other things to make the book happen. The grant will cover up to 70% of the expenses.

Ukrainian publishing houses and organisations, registered as a legal entity (Ltd, non-governmental organisation, individual entrepreneur) are available to apply.

Submit an application via House of Europe’s online platform by 5 December.

