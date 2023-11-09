ASREHEXPORTS UNLEASHES Premium Halaal Meat, Buffalo Offals, and Raw Dry Meat for Meat Importers

MUMBAI, MUMBAI, INDIA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASREHEXPORTS is making waves in the international meat and pet food

manufacturing industry as a top exporter of high-quality Halaal frozen meat, buffalo offals, and dry buffalo offals. Catering exclusively to meat importers and pet food manufacturers, the company, Asreh Exports, has become a trusted name in the global supply chain with a clear focus on serving B2B clients, Faisal A Rehman and Abdullah Farooqui have made it their mission to meet the rigorous demands of the industry.

By specializing in the export of Halaal products, the company ensures that the meat they provide is not only of the highest quality but also adheres to the strictest dietary laws, making it an excellent choice for discerning market around the world. Faisal A Rehman and Abdullah Farooqui, the driving force behind the company, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. With a dedicated team and a strong commitment to quality, Asreh Exports has gained recognition as a reliable supplier to meat importers and pet food manufacturers across the globe.

Faisal A Rehman, the CEO of Asreh Exports, commented, "Our primary focus is on maintaining the highest standards of quality and adhering to the requirements of the Halaal industry. We pride ourselves on being a go-to choice for meat importers and pet food manufacturers who need superior raw materials for their products."

The company's product range includes Halaal frozen meat, buffalo offals, and dry buffalo offals, which are indispensable ingredients for meat importers and pet food manufacturers, ensuring that their products meet the highest standards in terms of taste, quality, and safety. In a global market where consumers are increasingly conscious about the source and quality of their food and pet products, Asreh Exports stands as a beacon of trust and excellence. Faisal A Rehman's vision of serving B2B clients with premium Halaal products has positioned the company as a market leader.

About Asreh Exports:

Asreh Exports is a leading exporter of Halaal frozen meat, buffalo offals, and dry buffalo offals, catering exclusively to meat importers and pet food manufacturers. With a strong commitment to quality and adherence to Islamic dietary laws, Asreh Exports is a trusted supplier in the global supply chain. For more information about Asreh Exports and their range of Halaal meat and buffalo offal products, please contact Faisal A Rehman at: https://asrehexports.com/