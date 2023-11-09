Submit Release
Vantage Drilling International Reports Third Quarter Results for 2023

HOUSTON, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported near breakeven net income attributable to controlling interest for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $20.2 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, Vantage had approximately $77.6 million in cash, including $7.6 million of restricted cash, compared to $93.3 million in cash, including $19.2 million of restricted cash, at December 31, 2022. At September 30, 2023, Vantage maintained $13.2 million of cash pre-funded by our Managed Services customers to address near-term obligations during the third quarter of 2023. Excluding cash used in connection with our Managed Services customers, the Company used $0.9 million of cash during the third quarter of 2023.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: “I am pleased to report that our financial performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, has significantly improved year over year. This improvement is attributed to our reduced debt level, increased fleet utilization, and higher day rates, showcasing our path to growth and profitability”

Mr. Toma continued: “As always, we would not be in this position without the hard work and dedication of our onshore and offshore personnel and the continued support from our clients”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships, and two premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of, third party-owned drilling units. www.vantagedrilling.com.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the Company's reports or filings posted to its website or otherwise made available to its investors or creditors. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the United States. However, in our earnings release and during our earnings calls we may reference company information that does not conform to GAAP. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that an analysis of this data is meaningful to investors because it provides insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and allows investors to better evaluate the financial results of the Company. However, these measures should not be viewed as an alternative to or substitute for GAAP measures of performance, and these non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with previously published Company reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Non-GAAP measures we may reference have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables entitled Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:
Rafael Blattner
Chief Financial Officer
Vantage Drilling International
C/O Vantage Energy Services, Inc.
777 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 440
Houston, Texas 77056
(281) 404-4700

 

Vantage Drilling International
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue              
Contract drilling services $ 76,190     $ 34,092     $ 191,780     $ 121,749  
Management fees   6,086       4,442       13,775       8,385  
Reimbursables and other   21,426       32,424       83,059       72,393  
Total revenue   103,702       70,958       288,614       202,527  
Operating costs and expenses              
Operating costs   73,988       66,429       214,926       169,767  
General and administrative   5,561       4,253       15,553       17,745  
Depreciation   11,065       11,022       33,159       33,404  
(Gain) loss on EDC Sale         (632 )     3       (61,413 )
Total operating costs and expenses   90,614       81,072       263,641       159,503  
Income (loss) from operations   13,088       (10,114 )     24,973       43,024  
Other (expense) income              
Interest income   251       17       441       28  
Interest expense and other financing charges   (5,343 )     (8,504 )     (16,247 )     (25,511 )
Other, net   115       (363 )     (20 )     (2,149 )
Total other expense   (4,977 )     (8,850 )     (15,826 )     (27,632 )
Income (loss) before income taxes   8,111       (18,964 )     9,147       15,392  
Income tax provision   8,097       1,566       10,703       1,783  
Net income (loss)   14       (20,530 )     (1,556 )     13,609  
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests   10       (332 )     (736 )     606  
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ 4     $ (20,198 )   $ (820 )   $ 13,003  
               
EBITDA(1) $ 24,258     $ 877     $ 58,848     $ 73,673  
               
Earnings (loss) per share              
Basic $ 0.00     $ (1.54 )   $ (0.06 )   $ 0.99  
Diluted $ 0.00     $ (1.54 )   $ (0.06 )   $ 0.98  
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding,              
Basic   13,229       13,115       13,213       13,115  
Diluted   13,323       13,115       13,213       13,330  
               
(1) EBITDA represents net income (loss) before (i) interest income (expense), (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA is not a financial measure under GAAP as defined under the rules of the SEC, and is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance. We believe this measure is commonly used by analysts and investors to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance.
               
Vantage Drilling International
Supplemental Operating Data
(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
               
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Operating costs and expenses              
Jackups $ 7,366     $ 13,223     $ 15,088     $ 31,907  
Deepwater   26,056       20,738       69,174       51,216  
Managed Rigs   17,825       (6 )     52,084       (5 )
Held for Sale(2)                     10,703  
Operations support   2,764       2,515       8,340       8,380  
Reimbursables   19,977       29,959       70,240       67,566  
Total operating costs and expenses $ 73,988     $ 66,429     $ 214,926     $ 169,767  
Utilization              
Jackups   67.2 %     51.3 %     83.4 %     68.1 %
Deepwater   84.9 %     96.7 %     81.0 %     95.6 %
Held for Sale(2) N/A   N/A   N/A     43.6 %
               
(2) Included in the sale of Emerald Driller Company, which owns the Emerald Driller, Sapphire Driller and Aquamarine Driller .Each of these rigs were classified as held for sale on our Consolidated Balance Sheets up to the closing date, which was on May 27, 2022.

 

Vantage Drilling International
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and par value information)
(Unaudited)
       
  September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
       
ASSETS      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,000     $ 74,026  
Restricted cash   639       16,450  
Trade receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,850 and $4,962, respectively   87,313       62,776  
Materials and supplies   47,973       41,250  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   41,788       25,621  
Total current assets   247,713       220,123  
Property and equipment      
Property and equipment   653,488       647,909  
Accumulated depreciation   (341,357 )     (309,453 )
Property and equipment, net   312,131       338,456  
Operating lease ROU assets   1,300       1,648  
Other assets   16,348       18,334  
Total assets $ 577,492     $ 578,561  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 63,191     $ 57,775  
Other current liabilities   56,879       66,179  
Total current liabilities   120,070       123,954  
Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $10,487 and $773, respectively   189,513       179,227  
Other long-term liabilities   7,204       12,881  
Commitments and contingencies      
Shareholders' equity      
Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,229,280 and 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding, each period   13       13  
Additional paid-in capital   633,625       633,863  
Accumulated deficit   (373,967 )     (373,147 )
Controlling interest shareholders' equity   259,671       260,729  
Noncontrolling interests   1,034       1,770  
Total equity   260,705       262,499  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 577,492     $ 578,561  
       

 

Vantage Drilling International
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES      
Net (loss) income $ (1,556 )   $ 13,609  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities      
Depreciation expense   33,159       33,404  
Amortization of debt financing costs   1,455       1,229  
Share-based compensation expense   45       61  
Loss on debt extinguishment   703        
Deferred income tax expense   994       301  
Gain on disposal of assets         (1,600 )
Loss (gain) on EDC Sale   3       (61,413 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Trade receivables, net   (24,537 )     (50,289 )
Materials and supplies   (6,723 )     (2,218 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (9,377 )     2,680  
Other assets   4,810       (23,222 )
Accounts payable   5,416       31,873  
Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities   (15,822 )     33,624  
Net cash used in operating activities   (11,430 )     (21,961 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES      
Additions to property and equipment   (6,833 )     (8,154 )
Net proceeds from EDC Sale         198,700  
Net proceeds from sale of assets         3,100  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (6,833 )     193,646  
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES      
Proceeds from 9.50% First Lien Notes   194,000        
Repayment of long-term debt   (180,000 )      
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on settlement of RSUs   (246 )      
Payments of dividend equivalents   (5,278 )      
Debt issuance costs   (5,850 )      
Net cash provided by financing activities   2,626        
Net (decrease) increase in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents   (15,637 )     171,685  
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period   93,257       90,608  
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 77,620     $ 262,293  
       

 

Vantage Drilling International
Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
Reconciliation of EBITDA   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ 4     $ (20,198 )   $ (820 )   $ 13,003  
Depreciation   11,065       11,022       33,159       33,404  
Interest income   (251 )     (17 )     (441 )     (28 )
Interest expense and other financing costs   5,343       8,504       16,247       25,511  
Income tax provision   8,097       1,566       10,703       1,783  
EBITDA $ 24,258     $ 877     $ 58,848     $ 73,673  
               

