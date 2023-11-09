Elaine Goodman, A Dynamic Advisor and Channel Expert to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnerships have been an integral part of business in every industry, yet with the recent push toward “everything” being offered as a service, the dynamic of partnerships has evolved. When delivering customer outcomes, companies have more ways to partner now, not less. It is this dynamic that motivated Elaine Goodman to offer channel advisory services aimed at enhancing the performance of her clients’ channels and partnerships.

A channel, for those of us who are not experts, is an extension of a business’s salesforce and delivery mechanisms. It can consist of partners, resellers, independent sales representatives and a distribution network that all help to move a company’s solutions to customers. The channel takes care of functions that a company either can’t execute or chooses not to, by creating greater scale, breadth, and depth.

Elaine says that her vantage point as an advisor is unique because her experience unites best practices from multiple industries. In addition to high-tech and software as a service (SaaS), she has worked with clients in automotive, consumer electronics, sports, and hospitality/travel, to name a few. Each one of these experiences brings compelling learnings and processes that can later be applied to strategy and execution for go-to-market plans, programs, incentives, or demand generation.

“This is a time when many of the old business-to-business playbooks need to be rewritten,” states Elaine. “Previously, a channel partner delivered a specific value proposition, and that value was consistent with each transaction or relationship. We now need to rethink whether a partner can provide more (or different) value in different scenarios. There are incremental opportunities to partner, and thus, more complexity. What was previously somewhat of a straight line is now more of a relationship Venn diagram.”

Elaine notes that one of the catalysts for changes to the channel is customers are buying differently – they are purchasing outcomes that are delivered “as a service” from all industries. Customers also have more choices of how they purchase, for example from a partner, an e-commerce site, or a marketplace. That is why an advisor who understands this can help companies navigate uncharted territory, plan a cohesive business strategy, and build or merge their channels.

Additionally, the Pandemic affected teams and cultures, with people working remotely and across geographic and time zones. Having an advisor who has successfully delivered in a highly matrixed, hybrid environment can accelerate success by knowing how to work effectively in hybrid environments.

Elaine‘s home base is in the Los Angeles area. As a channel leader for the last 13 years with a global technology company, she has launched multiple global initiatives, including new programs and a route to market. She is excited about the opportunity to help a broader audience redefine their paths to success. She aims to deliver new solutions to customers, motivate the channel to sell more, and reach across multiple industries—all with the end-result of growing their businesses.

