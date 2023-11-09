RE: ROAD CLOSURE - I 89 SB MM 110 ST ALBANS

The roadway is back open in this area, please drive carefully.

Subject: ROAD CLOSURE - I 89 SB MM 110 ST ALBANS

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 SB MM 110 in St Albans will be shut down until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

