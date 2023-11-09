RE: ROAD CLOSURE - I 89 SB MM 110 ST ALBANS
The roadway is back open in this area, please drive carefully.
From: Campbell, Shelly <Shelly.Campbell@vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, November 9, 2023 6:36 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Cc: DPS - A1 Disp <DPS.A1Disp@vermont.gov>
Subject: ROAD CLOSURE - I 89 SB MM 110 ST ALBANS
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 SB MM 110 in St Albans will be shut down until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
