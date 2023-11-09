The Habit Burger Grill Celebrates Latest Grand Opening At California State University, Fresno

The Habit Burger Grill Will Open Its Doors To The Public On November 13

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the grand opening of their restaurant in California State University, Fresno, located at 5244 N. Jackson Ave., Fresno, CA 93740. Their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served up to the campus, starting November 13, 2023.



Operated by the Fresno State Auxiliary Services, The Habit Burger is one of the new retail dining concepts located in the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Student Union.

Guests can receive exclusive offers by signing up at http://www.habitburger.com/csuf

“We are incredibly honored to open this location at Cal State University, Fresno amidst the hustle and bustle of the students, professors, admin, and more,” said The Habit Burger Grill’s Chief Business Development Officer John Philips. “We know students are always on the go, so we are excited to feed them our hearty and delicious Charburgers, creamy shakes, mouthwatering sandwiches, and a whole lot more!”

The 800 square foot Cal State University, Fresno restaurant is located in The Student Union and will offer dine-in and takeout via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com , as well as Fetch.

“The Habit Burger Grill was born right here in California, so it’s always extra special when we open another location here in The Golden State,” said Tiffany Furman, Chief Financial Officer at The Habit Burger Grill. "We know that Cal State University, Fresno has the largest student body among all of the CSU schools, so we are ecstatic to feed all of the students, staff, and more with our world-famous, handcrafted, award-winning menu.”

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant and drive-thru will be open Monday – Sunday from 10:30am – 10:00pm.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023;” its Tempura Green Beans was named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023; and it was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 370 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Washington as well as international restaurants in China and Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

