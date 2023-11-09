BridgeBio Pharma to Present Additional Data from the Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM Study in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2023

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, announced today that additional Phase 3 data on clinical outcomes from ATTRibute-CM, its study of acoramidis in ATTR-CM will be presented at the AHA Scientific Sessions 2023, taking place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 11 - 13, 2023. As previously announced, a highly statistically significant result was observed on the primary endpoint of ATTRibute-CM with a Win Ratio of 1.8 (p<0.0001). ATTRibute-CM was designed to study the efficacy and safety of acoramidis, an investigational, next-generation, orally-administered, highly potent, small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin.



BridgeBio will host an investor call with members of the Company’s leadership team on Sunday, November 12 at 11:15 am ET to discuss the results shared at the meeting.

Oral presentation details:

Acoramidis Improves Clinical Outcomes in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Patients

Presenter: Dr. Daniel Judge, Professor of Medicine and Cardiology at the Medical University of South Carolina, and Co-Chair of the ATTRibute-CM Steering Committee

Date/time: Sunday, November 12 at 10:19 am ET

Location: Room 203AB, Pennsylvania Convention Center

Webcast Information

BridgeBio will host an investor call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the additional data presented at AHA 2023 for the ATTRibute-CM Phase 3 trial on Sunday, November 12 at 11:15 am ET. A link to the webcast may be accessed from the event calendar page of BridgeBio’s website at https://investor.bridgebio.com/. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company’s website and will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers, and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

BridgeBio Media Contact:

Vikram Bali

contact@bridgebio.com

(650)-789-8220