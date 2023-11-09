Zentalis to Participate in Investor Call Focused on Ovarian Cancer with Gynecologic Oncology Key Opinion Leader Joyce F. Liu, M.D., MPH, Hosted by TD Cowen

Investor call to be held on Friday, November 10th, at 10:00 a.m. ET



Company also to participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 15th, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. GMT

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing clinically differentiated small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced that Kimberly Blackwell, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis, and Melissa Epperly, MBA, Chief Financial Officer of Zentalis, will be joined by gynecologic oncology key opinion leader, Joyce F. Liu, M.D., MPH, for an investor call on Friday, November 10th, at 10:00 a.m. ET hosted by TD Cowen to discuss the azenosertib ovarian cancer clinical updates that were announced earlier this week.

Dr. Blackwell will also participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 15th, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. GMT.

Access to live webcasts of both events, as well as archived recordings, will be available under the “Events & Presentations” tab on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at www.zentalis.com.

About Joyce F. Liu, M.D., MPH

Dr. Liu received her medical degree from Harvard Medical School in 2002. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and her fellowship in Hematology Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. In 2008, she joined the staff of Dana-Farber and Brigham and Women's Hospital, where she is a medical oncologist and clinical investigator in the Division of Gynecologic Oncology. Her research focuses on identifying and validating potential therapeutic targets in advanced platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, in an in-vitro setting as well as in a murine xenograft model of ovarian cancer. Dr. Liu is also active in conducting clinical research directed towards developing a better understanding of the basic biology of ovarian cancer and translating discoveries from the laboratory into the clinical setting. Dr. Liu was the presenting author on Zentalis’ GOG-3072/ZN-c3-002 study of azenosertib in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer (ASCO Annual Meeting 2023) and was also the presenting author on the ADAGIO study of adavosertib, a legacy Wee1 inhibitor, in uterine serous carcinoma (SGO Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer 2023).

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing clinically differentiated small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company’s lead product candidate, azenosertib (ZN-c3), is a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Azenosertib is being evaluated as a monotherapy and in combination across multiple clinical trials and has broad franchise potential. In clinical trials, azenosertib has been well tolerated and has demonstrated anti-tumor activity as a single agent across multiple tumor types and in combination with several chemotherapy backbones. As part of its azenosertib clinical development program, the Company is exploring enrichment strategies targeting tumors of high genomic instability, such as Cyclin E1 positive tumors and homologous recombination deficient tumors. The Company is also leveraging its extensive experience and capabilities across cancer biology and medicinal chemistry to advance its research on protein degraders. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on X/Twitter at @ZentalisP and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.

