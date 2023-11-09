Century Therapeutics Appoints Brent Pfeiffenberger, Pharm.D., MBA, as Chief Executive Officer

- Accomplished leader with over 20 years of broad-ranging experience across the healthcare industry -





PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology, today announced the appointment of Brent Pfeiffenberger, Pharm.D., MBA, as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board, effective December 4, 2023. A proven leader with over 20 years of global experience across the healthcare industry, Dr. Pfeiffenberger most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Neogene Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of AstraZeneca focused on developing cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. In connection with the appointment, Greg Russotti, Ph.D., who has served as Century’s Interim Chief Executive Officer since April 2023, will assume the role of Chief Technology and Manufacturing Officer, an expanded role from his previous position as Chief Technology Officer.

“Brent is a strong leader with extensive experience across the research, development, and commercialization of lifesaving drugs. His unique strategic leadership and operational acumen will serve Century well, and we are thrilled to have him join as Chief Executive Officer,” said Joe Jimenez, Chairman of the Board. “On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Greg Russotti for his exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication during the interim period. We look forward to his continued contributions in the newly created role of Chief Technology and Manufacturing Officer, as Century looks to leverage its manufacturing expertise and state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility to generate additional value.”

“Century is a pioneer on the cutting-edge of the allogeneic cell therapy space, and with its first clinical data readout expected by year-end, it is an honor to join as Chief Executive Officer at this exciting time,” said Dr. Pfeiffenberger. “Leveraging the proprietary Allo-Evasion™ platform, the Company is uniquely positioned to develop differentiated allogeneic cell therapies and expand patient access to life-saving medicines. I look forward to working alongside Greg and the talented Century team to continue to advance the Company’s innovative pipeline and serve patients in need.”

As Chief Operating Officer of Neogene Therapeutics, Dr. Pfeiffenberger played a central role in driving Neogene’s evolution from a preclinical company to a global, clinical-stage organization with multiple assets, ultimately culminating in its acquisition by AstraZeneca earlier this year. Prior to Neogene, Dr. Pfeiffenberger spent nearly two decades in leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Bristol Myers Squibb, most recently as Senior Vice President, Head of U.S. Oncology, where he oversaw business operations for the multi-billion dollar franchise. Prior to this role, he held several critical global leadership positions where he built, led, and expanded commercial and business operations, including as Co-Lead, Head of Worldwide Commercial Oncology, where he closely partnered with the Research and Development team on the creation and delivery of global development strategies for a large-scale oncology program. He began his career at Bristol Myers Squibb serving in several roles across a broad range of functions and therapeutic areas, including marketing, sales, market access and pricing, business development, and strategy and operations. Dr. Pfeiffenberger received his Pharm.D. from Duquesne University and his MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) is harnessing the power of adult stem cells to develop curative cell therapy products for cancer that we believe will allow us to overcome the limitations of first-generation cell therapies. Our genetically engineered, iPSC-derived iNK and iT cell product candidates are designed to specifically target hematologic and solid tumor cancers. We are leveraging our expertise in cellular reprogramming, genetic engineering, and manufacturing to develop therapies with the potential to overcome many of the challenges inherent to cell therapy and provide a significant advantage over existing cell therapy technologies. We believe our commitment to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provide an unparalleled opportunity to advance the course of cancer care. For more information on Century Therapeutics please visit www.centurytx.com.

Century Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of, The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding our clinical development plans and timelines, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, including, among others: our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies, and clinical trials; our dependence on the success of our lead product candidate, CNTY-101,our ability to obtain FDA acceptance for our future IND submissions and commence clinical trials on expected timelines, or at all; our reliance on the maintenance of certain key collaborative relationships for the manufacturing and development of our product candidates; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including final regulatory approval of our product candidates; the impact of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical issues, banking instability and inflation on our business and operations, supply chain and labor force; the performance of third parties in connection with the development of our product candidates, including third parties conducting our clinical trials as well as third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to successfully commercialize our product candidates and develop sales and marketing capabilities, if our product candidates are approved; our ability to recruit and maintain key members of management and our ability to maintain and successfully enforce adequate intellectual property protection. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

