CLS Americas States KASRAEIAN Urology will use TRANBERG Laser to Treat Prostate Cancer Patients with Focal Laser Ablation

CLS’s New Mobile Service Program Enables Urologists to Provide Minimally Invasive, Image-guided, Laser Ablation Treatments to Patients without Capital Expenditure

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Lasert h ermia Syste m s Americas, Inc. (CLS), a leading provider of office-based, focal laser ablation (FLA) systems for urologists, today announced that KASRAEIAN Urology located in Jacksonville, FL, will begin treating prostate cancer patients using the TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System to provide focal laser ablation treatments. Operating under CLS's Mobile Services Agreement, CLS will provide its FDA 510(k) cleared TRANBERG Laser, consumable accessories, training and on-site clinical and technical support to KASRAEIAN Urology physicians and staff during procedures.



In the US, over one million prostate biopsies are performed every year leading to a diagnosis of prostate cancer for almost 250,000 men. Focal laser ablation of prostate tumors has demonstrated high levels of precision and accuracy with low risk of side effects, such as erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence.

“KASRAEIAN Urology utilizes the latest technologies, devices, and treatments in order to provide the best options and outcomes for our prostate cancer patients,” stated Ali Kasraeian, M.D., FACS. “We look forward to adding the TRANBERG focal laser ablation treatment option for our low-to-intermediate risk prostate cancer patients. It provides precise ablation control to target and destroy the cancer while preserving maximum tissue and minimizing unwanted side effects.”

“CLS Americas is very pleased with the increasing market adoption of our Mobile Services Program by leading professional clinics like KASRAEIAN Urology. It allows them to gain access to our image-guided TRANBERG focal laser ablation system without any capital equipment expense,” said Michael Magnani, president of CLS Americas. “We are thrilled to see leading physicians, clinics, and organizations adopting our TRANBERG Laser to provide prostate cancer treatments.”

TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System

The TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System can be configured for MR/US fusion-guided procedures using real-time tissue temperature measurements for precise therapy and ablation control. It includes a desk-top mobile laser unit, innovative non-cooled laser applicators, tissue temperature probes, and procedure-specific accessories. The TRANBERG system can be deployed in either a transperineal or transrectal approach. The TRANBERG system is 510(k) cleared for soft tissue ablation, such as prostate. A TRANBERG FLA Animation Video of the system and procedure is available to watch.

About CLS Americas, Inc.

Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, based in Los Angeles, CA, is responsible for the sales, commercial development, operations and clinical support for the TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System and accessories for the US urology market. The powerful system provides minimally invasive, focal laser ablation treatments using MR or MR US Fusion for image guidance and has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US for soft tissue ablation, such as prostate tumors.

CLS Americas is a subsidiary of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) headquartered in Lund, Sweden, which has subsidiaries in Germany, the US and Singapore.

