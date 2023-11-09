EnviroGold Global to Present at the Global SMID Cap Opportunities Virtual Conference on Thursday, November 16th

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com and request 1x1 meetings

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE:NVRO | OTCQB:ESGLF | FSE:YGK) (“EnviroGold Global”), a clean technology company accelerating the world’s transition to a circular-resource economy, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mark Thorpe will present live at the Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday, November 16th, sponsored by Harbor Access Investor Relations.



DATE: Thursday, November 16, 2023

TIME: 12:30PM EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/49plHBA

Available for 1x1 meetings

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company

questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the

conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold is a CleanTech company that uses proprietary technologies to reduce the environmental liabilities of wastes from mining projects while maximizing return for its shareholders. The Company is dedicated to establishing ESG and circular economy leadership by profitably reprocessing and remediating mine waste (tailings) to recover precious, critical, and strategic metals – including gold, silver, copper, zinc and nickel.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

