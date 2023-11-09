Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,417 in the last 365 days.

Krystal Biotech to Present at the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs, announced today that the Company will participate in the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference in New York.

Krish Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the conference and host investor meetings on November 15.

A webcast of the presentation will be available here beginning at 11:30 am ET on Wednesday, November 15 and will be posted on the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK® is the Company’s first commercial product, the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the only medicine approved by the FDA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com, and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT
Investors and Media:
Meg Dodge
Krystal Biotech
mdodge@krystalbio.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Krystal Biotech to Present at the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more