Trevena to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 14, 2023

Company to host a Conference Call & Webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, prior to the market open on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast with the investment community at 8:00 a.m. ET that same day, featuring remarks by Carrie Bourdow, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Demitrack, M.D., SVP and Chief Medical Officer, and Barry Shin, SVP and Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Dan Clauw, M.D., Professor of Anesthesiology, Medicine (Rheumatology) and Psychiatry at the University of Michigan and Director of the Chronic Pain and Fatigue Research Center will join the call as well.

Title: Trevena Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Conference Call & Webcast Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET Conference Call Details: Toll-Free: 1-877-704-4453

International: 1-201-389-0920

Conference ID: 13741466 The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s website and will be available via the following links:

Webcast:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1636100&tp_key=5e8700c550



https://www.trevena.com/investors/events-presentations/ir-calendar





The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the United States, OLINVYK® (oliceridine) injection, indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The Company’s novel pipeline is based on Nobel Prize winning research and includes three differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV045 for diabetic neuropathic pain and epilepsy, TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine and TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder.

For more information, please visit www.Trevena.com

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry - Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

(617) 430-7576

Company Contact:

Bob Yoder

SVP and Chief Business Officer

Trevena, Inc.

(610) 354-8840