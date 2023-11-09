Myriad Genetics to Participate in Stephens Annual Investment Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced Myriad management will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, TN with a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 15 at 2:00 p.m. ET.



A live and archived webcast of the presentation can be viewed in the investor relations section of Myriad’s website at www.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.