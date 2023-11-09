One to Watch: WorkTech Puts Crosschq at the Forefront of Industry Innovation

Hiring Intelligence Leader Highlighted on WorkTech’s 2023 Companies to Watch List of Tech Providers

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosschq , the world's first Hiring Intelligence platform purpose-built to increase Quality of Hire, today announced that it was recently dubbed a 2023 Company to Watch by WorkTech, a market analyst and advisory firm. For 2023, WorkTech looked at what is changing related to the needs of HR, talent and business leaders and noted the emergence of a new category of technologies. The designation puts Crosschq at the forefront of innovation in an increasingly crowded market.



George LaRocque, Founder and Chief Analyst at WorkTech, commented, "To create this list, WorkTech sought to identify current workplace trends and the technologies used to address them. In doing so, six core themes emerged. Crosschq's work in hiring intelligence and its depth of insights embody what will differentiate this category from traditional HR tech in the months and years to come."

Through its research, WorkTech found that platforms like Crosschq fit into the flow of work as it exists today with the ability to scale and provide data that supports the needs of the modern enterprise. At the same time, current trends point to delivering employee-first and experience-driven solutions that are partner-friendly and have diversity, equity and inclusion embedded as a core tenet, which also mirrors the Crosschq mission.

“Crosschq was born from the idea that traditional HR technology needed an overhaul. WorkTech’s research validates our thinking and shows that the change we envisioned is in motion and gaining momentum,” said Michael Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq. “Being named a Company to Watch shows that Crosschq is helping actively shape – and lead – the advancement of the Work Tech category.”

To see WorkTech’s 2023 Companies to Watch List, visit https://1worktech.com/2023-worktech-companies-to-watch-announced .

About Crosschq

Crosschq is the world's first operating system purpose-built for Hiring Intelligence. The company provides talent-driven organizations with an integrated data and listening platform to optimize all aspects of hiring and continuously improve Quality of Hire. Powered by the Crosschq Intelligence Cloud™, which uses AI and machine learning to rapidly process millions of pre-hire and post-hire data points, Crosschq gives enterprises a reliable, on-demand solution for collaborating and taking action on hiring insights. Crosschq's customers and partners include Deloitte, WPP, Allegis, Pinterest, HubSpot, Saks Fifth Avenue, Workday, SAP, and Greenhouse, among others. Crosschq is backed by GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Tiger Global, SAP, Okta, and Salesforce. To learn more, visit crosschq.com .

