US Orthotic Aids Market Worth $2.29 Billion, Globally, by 2028 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orthotic aids are devices or supports intended to enhance the sustainability and functionality of the musculoskeletal system. These tools are frequently employed to address medical conditions such as pain, damage, or deformity. Common orthotic aids include orthotic insoles, ankle braces, knee braces, back braces, wrist braces, shoulder braces, neck braces, prosthetic limbs, spinal orthoses, etc. Orthotic devices have been shown to reduce pain and enhance the quality of life among users.

According to our new research study on “US Orthotic Aids Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Product Type (Body Belts, Braces [Neck & Cervical Braces, Knee Braces, Foot Support & Braces, Elbow Support & Braces, and Others], and Others [Pouch Arm Sling, Cast Covers, and Cast Shoes]), Application (Ligament Injury Repair, Preventive Care, Osteoarthritis, Compression Therapy, and Others), Type of Supplier (Branded [MNC and Domestic], and Unbranded [Imported and Domestic]), Distribution Channel (Online, and Offline [Hospital, Pharmacy, and Retail]),” the orthotic aids market size to reach $2.29 billion by 2028 from $1.49 billion in 2022. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022–2028.





US Orthotic Aids Market: Competitive Landscape

Ossur hf, Ottobock SE & Co KGaA, Thuasne SAS, Fillauer LLC, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co KG, DeRoyal Industries Inc, Hanger Inc, Steeper Group Holdings Ltd, Breg Inc and DJO, LLC are among the leading companies operating in the US Orthotic Aids Market. These players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a novel customer base, tapping prevailing business opportunities in the US Orthotic Aids Market. A few of the recent developments in the global US orthotic aids market are mentioned below:

In May 2023, Enovis Corporation announced a definitive agreement to acquire the SEAL external fixation product line from DNE LLC. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close towards the end of the second quarter of 2023.Enovis continues to expand its Foot & Ankle portfolio through internal development and acquisitions, including recently introduced products such as DynaClip Delta, DynaClip Quattro, Enofix with Constrictor Technology and STAR Ankle PSI..

In August 2022, Ossur acquired Naked Prosthetics. The acquisition addresses a critical need for patients with finger and partial hand loss, traditionally an underserved yet growing population.





Increase in Use of Orthotic Aids in People from Different Age Groups Fuel US Orthotic Aids Market Growth:

Orthopedic aids such as body belts and braces, assist patients affected by cerebral palsy, brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological/orthopedic conditions with mobility and support. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US reported approximately 214,110 traumatic brain injury (TBI)-related hospitalizations and 69,473 TBI-related deaths in 2020. Thus, the use of orthotic aids is increasing with the rising number of patients suffering from various orthopedic and neurological conditions.

The geriatric population is increasing in the US owing to the modernization of healthcare facilities and improvements in healthcare services, which eventually boosts people's life expectancy. Elderlies are at a greater risk of falls, and minor accidents can also cause fractures or bone breakage due to the tendency of muscles and bones to wear off with age. Osteoporosis and other conditions that may affect older people may further raise the risk of bone breakage. Thus, an upsurge in the elderly population is correlated with the soaring number of orthopedic injuries and disorders, which creates the demand for orthotic aids. According to the Osteoarthritis (OA) Action Alliance, 88% of people with OA are at least 45 years old, and 43% are 65 or older in the US.

A child's musculoskeletal system may develop in ways that make movement and posture difficult due to orthopedic and neuromuscular conditions such as cerebral palsy, spina bifida, muscular dystrophy, and clubfoot. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevalence (CDC), clubfoot is one of the most common congenital disabilities in the US, and it affected ~6,643 babies in the country in 2022. Pediatric bracing involves the use of specialized orthotic devices or braces to support and align a child's body joints, particularly those in the spine, hips, knees, ankles, and feet. These devices are prescribed following diagnosis and are typically made to meet the child's needs.

Thus, increasing the use of orthotic aids among people from various age groups drives the growth of the orthotic aids market





US Orthotic Aids Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product type, the US orthotic aids market is segmented into body belts, braces, and others. In 2022, the braces segment held the largest market share and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during 2022–2030. The braces segment is further classified into neck and cervical braces, knee braces, foot support and braces, elbow support and braces, and others. A neck collar, also called a neck brace or cervical collar, is a device worn after an injury to support the neck and spine, and to restrict the head movement. Neck braces are commonly used for pain relief after neck surgery and serious accidents. According to the National Spine Health Foundation, nearly 100 million Americans reportedly suffer from neck and back pain annually. Knee braces—made from straps, foam, plastic, metal, or elastic materials—are used to manage knee pain or to guard knees against sports-related injuries. They come in a variety of shapes, hues, and patterns. Bursitis, tendonitis, ligament tears, worn-out cartilage, arthritis, muscle sprains, and muscle strains are a few of the factors that can result in knee injuries. Postural issues such as knock-knees or bow legs can also put people at the risk of future knee injuries. Knee braces support the knee joints, and lessen pain and swelling while helping to prevent further injury. Knee supports are excellent for post-surgery recovery and knee joint rehabilitation.

Knee braces are available in four main categories—prophylactic, functional, rehabilitative, and unloader/off-loader knee braces. Prophylactic knee braces are used to prevent and lessen the severity of ligamentous knee injuries. They are primarily made for athletes who participate in contact sports such as football. The medial collateral ligament (MCL) is shielded from valgus knee stresses by prophylactic knee braces, shielding the knee joints from further harm. An effective knee brace supports knees that have already been hurt, by protecting them from overuse during sports or from falls. Functional knee braces are also excellent for those who require additional support after anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) repair surgery and for reducing rotation following an ACL tear or injury. Rehabilitation knee braces help prevent potentially harmful knee movements while recovering from recent knee surgeries or injuries. These braces help safeguard a ligament that has been rebuilt or repaired, and facilitate the movement of the knee joint. The knee ligaments and joints can be well-protected with the help of rehabilitative knee braces, which can also help stop recurring or future injuries. Unloader/off-loader knee braces are made to provide relief to people with knee arthritis, particularly those suffering from medial compartment knee osteoarthritis. These knee braces relieve stress from the compromised joint by applying pressure to the thigh bone. An ankle or foot brace can aid in easing pressure, tension, and strain on the ankle joint. It is frequently used to immobilize the joint and reduce swelling after an injury. Sprains, Achilles tendonitis, and arthritis are a few of the conditions that can be managed using an ankle brace.









