Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Strong Third Quarter Results and Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE, TSX: BNRE) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Sachin Shah, CEO of Brookfield Reinsurance, stated, “Our strong results for the third quarter reflect the continued build out of our operating platform and increased investment returns. As our business grows to $100 billion in assets in the near term, we are focused on further scaling across our core business lines, managing risk and driving investment yields and returns to our shareholders.”

Unaudited

As at and for the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total assets1 $ 51,177 $ 41,068 $ 51,177 $ 41,068 Adjusted equity1,2 7,251 4,633 7,251 4,633 Distributable operating earnings2 182 159 $ 487 218 Net income1 77 139 344 320 Net income per class A share3 $ 0.07 $ 0.14 $ 0.21 $ 0.42

1. As at January 1, 2023, Brookfield Reinsurance converted its accounting framework from IFRS to US GAAP. The conversion is applied retrospectively and prior period figures have been restated where applicable.

2. See Non-GAAP and Performance Measures on page 7 and a reconciliation from net income and reconciliation from equity on page 6.

3. Class A and Class B shares receive distributions at the same amount per share as the cash dividends paid on each Brookfield Class A Share. Following the spin-off of Brookfield’s Asset Management business in December 2022, combined, Brookfield Corporation’s quarterly distribution of $0.07 per share and Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share (equivalent to $0.08 per Class A share held prior to the special distribution), would equate to $0.15 per Class A share held prior to the special distribution; representing a 7% increase from the prior year distribution.

Third Quarter Highlights



Originated over $2 billion of annuity sales, including approximately $760 million of flow business within our existing reinsurance treaties

Closed 16 pension risk transfer (“PRT”) transactions, representing over $250 million in premiums

Deployed approximately $1 billion at returns in excess of 9%, increasing our gross portfolio wide yield to 5.5%

Significantly progressed the closing of our previously announced acquisitions of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (“AEL”) and Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (“Argo Group”)

Operating Update

We recognized $182 million and $487 million of distributable operating earnings (“DOE”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, compared to $159 million and $218 million in the prior year periods. The increase in results in the three month period was driven by higher net investment income given the significant progress made over the last twelve months repositioning assets into higher yielding investment strategies. We continue to benefit from maintaining a short duration asset portfolio in the current rising interest rate environment and currently holding $7 billion of cash and short-term treasuries. The increase in results in the nine month period also benefited from our asset repositioning efforts, as well as from contributions from American National, which was acquired in May 2022.

We recorded net income of $77 million (2022 - net income of $139 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as a result of contributions from our DOE, less unrealized mark-to-market losses on our equity investments and insurance reserves.

Today we are in a strong liquidity position within our corporate and subsidiaries’ investment portfolios, with approximately $22 billion of liquidity. Our upcoming acquisitions will further bolster our liquidity with additional cash and short-term liquid securities, together facilitating the rotation into higher yielding investment strategies and provide sufficient liquidity coverage for stress liability scenarios.

Update on Growth Initiatives

Our previously announced acquisition of Argo Group, a leading U.S. specialty property and casualty (“P&C”) platform, is expected to close before the end of the year and our acquisition of AEL is progressing well and on track to close in early 2024. During the quarter, Brookfield Corporation (“Brookfield”) contributed $2.1 billion of real estate and other assets into BNRE in exchange for Class C shares, to support the growth of the business.

Upon closing of the Argo Group and AEL transactions, we will have over $100 billion of assets across a diversified platform of life, annuities and P&C. With the strong, complementary distribution channels between the companies and our existing platform, we have a credible path to meaningfully grow our insurance assets organically, and by leveraging Brookfield’s investment capabilities, these assets will be redeployed at attractive risk-adjusted returns, driving increased spread earnings and delivering significant returns to our shareholders.

Brookfield Reinsurance Exchange Offer

On October 13, 2023, Brookfield Reinsurance formally commenced its previously announced offer (the “Offer”) whereby holders of Class A Limited Voting Shares (“BN Shares”) of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BN) have the opportunity to voluntarily exchange up to 40,000,000 BN Shares for newly-issued Brookfield Reinsurance Shares on a one-for-one basis.

Both Brookfield Reinsurance and Brookfield Corporation believe that exchanges under the Offer by holders whose personal circumstances favor investing in the paired entity through the ownership of Brookfield Reinsurance Shares will be beneficial to overall Brookfield; however, individual shareholders of Brookfield Corporation will need to make their own decision whether to tender shares in the contemplated Offer and it is entirely voluntary.

As a reminder, the Offer is expected to expire at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on November 13, 2023.

Regular Distribution Declaration

The Board declared a quarterly distribution of $0.07 per Class A and B share, payable on December 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on December 14, 2023. This distribution is identical in amount per share and has the same payment date as the quarterly distribution announced today by Brookfield on its Class A limited voting shares (“Brookfield Class A Shares”).

Brookfield Corporation Operating Results



An investment in Class A Shares of our company is intended to be, as nearly as practicable, functionally and economically, equivalent to an investment in the Brookfield Class A Shares. A summary of Brookfield’s third quarter and last twelve months operating results is provided below:

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 35 $ 716 $ 2,015 $ 8,612 Distributable earnings before realizations 1,056 1,216 4,156 4,224 – Adjusted for the special distribution1 1,056 1,085 4,049 3,707 – Per Brookfield share1 0.67 0.67 2.54 2.28 Distributable earnings 1,150 1,363 4,992 5,032 – Per Brookfield share 0.73 0.85 3.13 3.10

1. Distributable earnings before realizations, including per share amounts, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were adjusted for the special distribution of 25% of Brookfield’s asset management business on December 9, 2022.

Brookfield Corporation net income above is presented under IFRS. Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the Class A Shares of our company will be impacted significantly by the market price of the Brookfield Class A Shares and the business performance of Brookfield as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosure made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review Brookfield’s letter to shareholders, supplemental information and its other continuous disclosure filings. Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access Brookfield’s disclosure on Brookfield’s website under the Reports & Filings section at bn.brookfield.com.







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited September 30 December 31 (US$ millions) 2023 20221 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,448 $ 2,145 Investments 34,264 30,295 Reinsurance funds withheld Cash and cash equivalents 2,120 743 Investments 5,056 5,069 Accrued investment income 352 341 45,240 38,593 Reinsurance recoverables 456 589 Premiums due and other receivables 501 436 Deferred policy acquisition costs 2,302 1,585 Deferred tax asset 494 490 Other assets 1,094 720 Separate account assets 1,090 1,045 Total assets 51,177 43,458 Liabilities and equity Policy and contract claims 1,704 1,786 Future policy benefits 8,577 8,011 Policyholders' account balances 24,862 20,141 Deposit liabilities 1,612 1,657 Market risk benefit 184 124 Other policyholder funds 323 322 Unearned premium reserve 1,161 1,086 38,423 33,127 Due to related parties 634 241 Notes payable 170 151 Corporate borrowings 1,243 2,160 Subsidiary borrowings 1,494 1,492 Liabilities issued to reinsurance entities 172 151 Other liabilities 1,145 826 Separate account liabilities 1,090 1,045 Junior preferred shares 2,663 2,580 Non-controlling interest 8 8 Class A exchangeable and Class B 460 432 Class C 3,675 4,143 1,245 1,685 Total liabilities and equity $ 51,177 $ 43,458

1. December 31, 2022 figures reflect adjustments related to the conversion of accounting framework from IFRS to US GAAP and the adoption of Long Duration Targeted Improvements issued by the FASB, effective January 1, 2023, applied retrospectively.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2023 20221 2023 20221 Net premiums and other policy revenue $ 1,019 $ 1,058 $ 3,118 $ 2,399 Net investment income, including funds withheld 525 451 1,501 760 Net investment gains and losses, including funds withheld (94 ) (133 ) 74 (225 ) Total revenues 1,450 1,376 4,693 2,934 Benefits and claims paid on insurance contracts (870 ) (849 ) (2,745 ) (2,102 ) Interest sensitive contract benefits (290 ) (114 ) (847 ) (150 ) Commissions for acquiring services and policies, net of changes in deferred policy acquisition costs 118 (35 ) 87 (59 ) Other reinsurance expenses (54 ) (45 ) (91 ) (59 ) Changes in fair value of market risk benefit (35 ) 45 (27 ) 112 Operating expenses (191 ) (169 ) (553 ) (261 ) Interest expense (61 ) (37 ) (181 ) (60 ) Total benefits and expenses (1,383 ) (1,204 ) (4,357 ) (2,579 ) Net income before income taxes 67 172 336 355 Income tax recovery (expense) 10 (33 ) 8 (35 ) Net income for the period $ 77 $ 139 $ 344 $ 320 Attributable to: Class A exchangeable & class B shareholders2 $ 1 $ 2 $ 3 $ 5 Class C shareholder 75 133 338 313 Non-controlling interest 1 4 3 2 $ 77 $ 139 $ 344 $ 320

1. Three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 figures reflect adjustments related to the conversion of accounting framework from IFRS to US GAAP and the adoption of Long Duration Targeted Improvements issued by the FASB, effective January 1, 2023, applied retrospectively.

2. Class A shares receive distributions at the same amount per share as the cash dividends paid on each Brookfield Class A Share.







SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO DISTRIBUTABLE OPERATING EARNINGS

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

US$ millions

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 77 $ 139 $ 344 $ 320 Net investment (gains) and losses, including funds withheld 94 133 (74 ) 225 Mark-to-market on insurance contracts and other net assets 29 (123 ) 218 (375 ) 200 149 488 170 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (31 ) 3 (33 ) 14 Transaction costs 7 2 16 26 Depreciation 6 5 16 8 Distributable operating earnings1 $ 182 $ 159 $ 487 $ 218



RECONCILIATION OF EQUITY TO ADJUSTED EQUITY



Unaudited

As at September 30

US$ millions 2023 2022 Equity $ 4,143 $ 1,082 Add: Accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) 445 1,054 Junior preferred shares 2,663 2,497 Adjusted Equity1 $ 7,251 $ 4,633

1. Non-GAAP measure - see Non-GAAP and Performance Measures on page 7.







Additional Information

Brookfield Reinsurance was established on December 10, 2020 by Brookfield and on June 28, 2021 Brookfield completed the spin-off of the company, which was effected by way of a special dividend, to holders of Brookfield's Class A and B Shares. On January 1, 2023, Brookfield Reinsurance converted its accounting framework from International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) to generally accepted accounting principals in the United States of America (“US GAAP” or “GAAP”). The company’s conversion to US GAAP services to provide more comparable financial information to the other insurance companies in the markets it operates in, as well as more useful financial information and to its counterparties, investors and other stakeholders. The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which have been prepared using US GAAP.

Brookfield Reinsurance’s Board of Directors have reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our distributions can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BNRE) operates a leading capital solutions business providing insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions. Each class A exchangeable limited voting share of Brookfield Reinsurance is exchangeable on a one-for-one basis with a class A limited voting share of Brookfield Corporation. (NYSE/TSX: BN). For more information, please visit our website at bnre.brookfield.com or contact:

Non-GAAP and Performance Measures

This news release and accompanying financial statements are based on US GAAP, unless otherwise noted.

We make reference to Distributable operating earnings. We define distributable operating earnings as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, and breakage and transaction costs, as well as certain investment and insurance reserve gains and losses, including gains and losses related to asset and liability matching strategies and change in market risk benefits, and is inclusive of returns on equity invested in certain variable interest entities and our share of adjusted earnings from our investments in certain associates. Distributable operating earnings is a measure of operating performance. We use distributable operating earnings to assess our operating results. We also make reference to Adjusted Equity. Adjusted Equity represents the total economic equity of our Company through its Class A, B, and C shares, excluding Accumulated other comprehensive income, and the Junior Preferred Shares issued by our Company. We use Adjusted Equity to assess our return on our equity.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-GAAP measures in our filings available at bnre.brookfield.com .

