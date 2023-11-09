Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,405 in the last 365 days.

ROADWAY CLOSURE - 683 VT RTE 129 ALBURG

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

683 Vt Rte 129 in near Railroad Ext. in Alburg will be shut down until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash with powerlines down. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

Thanks,

Shelly Campbell

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

You just read:

ROADWAY CLOSURE - 683 VT RTE 129 ALBURG

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more