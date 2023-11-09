ROADWAY CLOSURE - 683 VT RTE 129 ALBURG

State of Vermont

683 Vt Rte 129 in near Railroad Ext. in Alburg will be shut down until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash with powerlines down. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.