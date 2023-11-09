US Mobility Aids Market Share Worth $4.51 Billion, Globally, by 2028 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The US mobility aids market is growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2028.

Pune, India, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A mobility assist is a tool that facilitates walking for those with mobility issues or otherwise enhances their mobility. Devices called mobility aids are made to make moving around easier for the elderly and disabled. Additionally, patients who have trouble moving around in their in-home care environments can be transported using these goods. Braces, canes, crutches, and walkers are a few examples of mobility aids. Walking aids include crutches, walkers, and assistive canes, commonly referred to as walking sticks. According to the demands of the individual user, these devices can provide any or all of the following: improved stability, decreased lower-limb burden, and movement generation, helping to maintain upright ambulation.

According to our new research study on “ US Mobility Aids Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Product Type (Wheelchairs and Walking Aids), Application (Neurologically Impaired, Handicap Patients, and Other Applications), Type of Supplier (Branded and Unbranded), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare), and Distribution Channel (Online and Offline),” the US mobility aids market size to reach $4.51 billion by 2028 from $2.96 billion in 2022. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2028.





Download Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00030248





US Mobility Aids Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

Invacare Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc, NOVA Medical Product, Sunrise Medical LLC, Otto Bock HealthCare, Karman Healthcare, Carex Health Brands Inc., Pride Mobility Products Corporation, and ETAC AB are are among the leading companies operating in the US Mobility aids market. These players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a novel customer base, tapping prevailing business opportunities in the US Mobility aids Market. A few of the recent developments in the global US mobility aids market are mentioned below:

In October 2023, Sunrise Medical announced its strategic acquisition of Ride Designs, which marks a significant expansion of Sunrise Medical's custom seating offerings, clinical expertise, and service capabilities, perfectly complementing the extensive range of manual and powered mobility products Sunrise Medical already offers.

In October 2021, Etac acquired Ki Mobility, a leading player within complex manual rehab wheelchairs and seating in North America. The acquisition provides a significantly broader product offering to individuals, families and therapists in need of complex manual rehab wheelchairs, seating and pediatric assistive devices.





Rising Mobility Impairment Disorder Cases Fuel US Mobility aids Market Growth:

Common mobility impairment disorders include arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease. In the US, over 90,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease annually, according to a study funded by the Parkinson's Foundation published in late 2022. This indicates a 50% upsurge from the previously projected rate of 60,000 diagnoses annually. These conditions can cause significant mobility limitations, making it challenging for individuals to move around independently. Mobility aids such as mobility scooters, power wheelchairs, and stairlifts provide individuals with the necessary support and assistance to overcome these limitations. These devices enable individuals with mobility impairments to maintain independence and participate in daily activities. With a soaring number of individuals with mobility impairments, the demand for mobility aids is also on the rise. Sunrise Medical launched the QUICKIE QS5 X wheelchair in July 2023. The company redefines a folding wheelchair through this lowest-weight product in its class, along with conferring over 40% energy savings with every fold owing to the highly innovative FreeFold design. QS5 X requires 40% less force than other folding wheelchairs available on the market, and it sets the new standard for the ease and efficiency of folding. Different products offered by companies in the mobility aid market often feature advanced technologies and customizable options to meet the unique needs of each individual.

Government initiatives and policies for individuals with mobility impairment disorders also contribute to the growth of the mobility aids market. Many countries have implemented disability-friendly regulations and accessibility standards that mandate public spaces and transportation to be accessible to individuals with mobility impairments. Thus, the rising prevalence of mobility impairment disorders is a significant driver for the growth of the mobility aids market.





US Mobility Aids Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product type, the mobility aids market is segmented into wheelchairs and walking aids. The wheelchairs segment is further bifurcated into powered, unpowered, and smart. The walking aids segment is also further classified into walkers, crutches, rollators, walking sticks and canes. Growth of the mobility aids market for the wheelchair segment is ascribed to a rise in accidental and innate mobility deformities, a growing geriatric population, patients’ preference for independent mobility in indoor and outdoor settings, and a high prevalence of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. Additionally, the growing availability and accessibility of wheelchairs in middle and low-income countries, and advanced features such as lockable wheels, oxygen tank holders, hemiplegic handles, friction brakes, light frame, larger wheel diameter, and expanded weight-bearing capacity benefit the market for this segment.





Order a Copy of this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00030248





The mobility aids market, by application, is segmented into neurologically impaired, handicap patients, and other applications. In 2022, the neurologically impaired segment held the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years. Neurologically impaired individuals include people suffering from Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, etc., who may experience difficulties moving around. Neurological impairment is a consistent process hampering intellectual function, mobility, communications, and multiple other specific medical issues. It can be mild with reduced muscle tone and coordination, or severe enough to disrupt a person's ability to stand or walk. Mobility aids help these individuals maintain their independence and improve their quality of life. In addition to overcoming physical limitations, these aids can help them enhance their safety while making movements. Mobility aids used by neurologically impaired patients include wheelchairs, walkers, canes, and scooters.

The mobility aids market, by type of supplier, is segmented into branded and unbranded. In 2022, the branded segment held a larger share of the market and is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The branded segment includes products offered by leading players who have a global presence. It also includes products offered by companies that are exported to other countries. The branded segment focuses on products manufactured and sold under specific brand names by recognized suppliers. These suppliers are the provider of products of established brands (manufacturers) that have been operating in the market for a significant period of time and has built a reputation for providing reliable and high-quality products and services. A branded supplier is a company with a positive image and reputation as a whole. Creating such goodwill enhances more significant selling opportunities and more profitable relationships.

The mobility aids market, by end users, is segmented into homecare, hospitals and clinics, rehabilitation centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. In 2022, the homecare segment held the largest share of the market. Hospitals provide healthcare facilities with specialized scientific equipment. Teams of trained and highly skilled staff members are assigned to resolve the problems associated with modern medical sciences in hospitals. Hospitals offer advanced treatment choices for patients to treat chronic and hard-to-heal wounds. Most surgeries are performed in hospitals due to their continuous patient care and monitoring services. The hospitals and clinics segment plays a crucial role in the mobility aid market. The growing patient population in need of hospital care includes individuals requiring mobility aids for post-surgery recovery, injury rehabilitation, and managing chronic health conditions. Hospitals, with their advanced infrastructure and specialized departments, are well-equipped to provide comprehensive care, including the provision of mobility aids. Additionally, the availability of advanced equipment in hospitals, such as remote-controlled wheelchairs and innovative gadgets having the ability to increase the quality of patient care, which is another reason for patients’ preference to take treatments at hospitals.

Based on distribution channels, the mobility aids market is divided into online and offline. The offline segment is further segregated into hospitals, pharmacies, and retail. In recent years, there has been an extensive surge in e-commerce and online platforms. Online stores offer better pricing than offline stores, with increased access, lower transaction and product costs, greater convenience, and consumer anonymity. They offer accessibility to individuals with limited mobility and people in remote areas. The online segment in the mobility aids market is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon play a prominent role in offering a diverse range of mobility aids. Mobility aids manufacturers also have their own online sales sites or e-commerce channels via which they sell their goods. Invacare and Sunrise Medicals, and many other businesses, offer a variety of options for assistive medical aid devices online, including manual & motorized wheelchairs and mobility scooters.









Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Rehabilitation Aids Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Geriatric Care Devices Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: