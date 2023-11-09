Calcium Chloride Market Expected to Achieve USD 2.3 billion by 2031 with a 5.3% CAGR from 2023 | Insights from TMR Research

The size of the calcium chloride market is anticipated to be driven by an increase in the need for the substance in drilling and de-icing operations.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.- The global calcium chloride market was estimated at a value of US$ 1.5 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 5.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 2.3 billion by 2031.

In the food industry, calcium chloride is frequently used to manufacture cheese, brew beer, and tenderize meat. It is frequently added to canned fruits and vegetables as a firming agent. The food industry is driven by an increase in consumer money, a surge in the world population, and a growing need for easy nutritional options. This is enhancing market development.

Global Calcium Chloride Market: Key Players

According to the calcium chloride market research report, the global landscape is concentrated, with the presence of some large businesses accounting for a significant share. To enhance their position, established businesses are expanding their manufacturing facilities and forming alliances. The following companies are well-known participants in the global calcium chloride market:

Ward Chemical, Inc.

Nedmag Industries

Occidental Chemical Corporation

Solvay S.A.

TETRA Technologies Inc.

Auro Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Sulaksh Chemicals

TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

Zirax Limited

The use of anhydrous calcium chloride in food packaging is allowed by the United States the Food and Drug Administration This is anticipated to be a crucial element supporting market growth. For a variety of food items and delivery processes, calcium chloride ensures that food packaging remains dry.

Key Findings of the Market Report

In the absence of proper wastewater treatment, manufacturers may face significant expenses and risks.

The broad use of this chemical in wastewater treatment drives a significant share of the calcium chloride market income.

This is owing to its low-cost calcium ion supply and pH prerequisites for wastewater effluent treatment.

Other significant trends supporting the rise of the food and beverage business include the rapid proliferation of fast-food chains and a rise in the popularity of dining out.

As food operations and delivery gain traction, calcium chloride market prospects are likely to grow.

Market Trends for Calcium Chloride

Calcium chloride is generally used to de-ice roads. Calcium chloride has the lowest freezing point of any such substance, including magnesium chloride, potassium chloride, sodium chloride, and urea. It is an effective de-icing agent.

Calcium chloride is in great demand throughout the winter since it is frequently used in snow removal during extreme weather conditions, particularly in North America. During the winter season, transportation authorities in North America sprinkle around 15 million tons of calcium chloride salt on highways to maintain appropriate traction and grip for car tires against ice on the road.

According to calcium chloride industry research, the flakes 77% product type category accounted for a large proportion in 2022. The global demand for flakes 77% is predicted to expand rapidly.

The increased use of flakes, notably for de-icing and dust management applications, is one of the significant calcium chloride market trends. Flakes 77% is widely used in frigid locations around the world.

Global Market for Calcium Chloride: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the calcium chloride market in different regions. These are:

In 2022, North America held a significant share of the calcium chloride market. During the foreseeable period, it is expected to maintain its dominant position.

Drilling activity expansion and increased demand for de-icing are influencing market dynamics in North America. In the region, calcium chloride is widely employed in the production of calcium chloride pellets, flakes, prills, and liquid grade. These types of products are used as deicing agents as well as concrete accelerators.

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Developments Occidental Chemical Corporation In 2023, Occidental Chemical Corporation made a $1.2 billion investment in its Geismar, Louisiana plant.

This investment is expected to increase the ability of the plant to produce calcium chloride by 20%.

The move is part of Occidental's bigger goal of increasing production of critical chemicals like calcium chloride to fulfill rising demand from a variety of industries. Solvay S.A. In 2023, Solvay S.A. released an additional range of high-purity calcium chloride products to meet the strict demands of the food and beverage industry.

Their new calcium chloride products are suited for a variety of food and beverage applications, such as food processing, brewing, and water treatment. TETRA Technologies, Inc. In 2023, TETRA Technologies, Inc. purchased ProFrac Services. This acquisition is expected to strengthen TETRA's position as the leading supplier of well completion services, particularly calcium chloride-based drilling fluids.

Because of the purchase, TETRA gained access to ProFrac's fleet of pressure pumping equipment and qualified staff.

This is likely to assist the company in incorporating ProFrac's efforts into its current operations and expanding its calcium chloride-based products.

Global Calcium Chloride Market Segmentation

By Product Type Flakes 77% Flakes 94% Prills 94% Pellets 94%, Liquid Grade Others

By Application De-icing Dust Control Drilling Fluids Industrial Processing Construction Others

By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



