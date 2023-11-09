Calcium Chloride Market Expected to Achieve USD 2.3 billion by 2031 with a 5.3% CAGR from 2023 | Insights from TMR Research
The size of the calcium chloride market is anticipated to be driven by an increase in the need for the substance in drilling and de-icing operations.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.- The global calcium chloride market was estimated at a value of US$ 1.5 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 5.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 2.3 billion by 2031.
In the food industry, calcium chloride is frequently used to manufacture cheese, brew beer, and tenderize meat. It is frequently added to canned fruits and vegetables as a firming agent. The food industry is driven by an increase in consumer money, a surge in the world population, and a growing need for easy nutritional options. This is enhancing market development.
Download Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3239
Global Calcium Chloride Market: Key Players
According to the calcium chloride market research report, the global landscape is concentrated, with the presence of some large businesses accounting for a significant share. To enhance their position, established businesses are expanding their manufacturing facilities and forming alliances. The following companies are well-known participants in the global calcium chloride market:
- Ward Chemical, Inc.
- Nedmag Industries
- Occidental Chemical Corporation
- Solvay S.A.
- TETRA Technologies Inc.
- Auro Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Sulaksh Chemicals
- TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.
- Zirax Limited
The use of anhydrous calcium chloride in food packaging is allowed by the United States the Food and Drug Administration This is anticipated to be a crucial element supporting market growth. For a variety of food items and delivery processes, calcium chloride ensures that food packaging remains dry.
Key Findings of the Market Report
- In the absence of proper wastewater treatment, manufacturers may face significant expenses and risks.
- The broad use of this chemical in wastewater treatment drives a significant share of the calcium chloride market income.
- This is owing to its low-cost calcium ion supply and pH prerequisites for wastewater effluent treatment.
- Other significant trends supporting the rise of the food and beverage business include the rapid proliferation of fast-food chains and a rise in the popularity of dining out.
- As food operations and delivery gain traction, calcium chloride market prospects are likely to grow.
Market Trends for Calcium Chloride
- Calcium chloride is generally used to de-ice roads. Calcium chloride has the lowest freezing point of any such substance, including magnesium chloride, potassium chloride, sodium chloride, and urea. It is an effective de-icing agent.
- Calcium chloride is in great demand throughout the winter since it is frequently used in snow removal during extreme weather conditions, particularly in North America. During the winter season, transportation authorities in North America sprinkle around 15 million tons of calcium chloride salt on highways to maintain appropriate traction and grip for car tires against ice on the road.
- According to calcium chloride industry research, the flakes 77% product type category accounted for a large proportion in 2022. The global demand for flakes 77% is predicted to expand rapidly.
- The increased use of flakes, notably for de-icing and dust management applications, is one of the significant calcium chloride market trends. Flakes 77% is widely used in frigid locations around the world.
Global Market for Calcium Chloride: Regional Outlook
Various reasons are propelling the growth of the calcium chloride market in different regions. These are:
- In 2022, North America held a significant share of the calcium chloride market. During the foreseeable period, it is expected to maintain its dominant position.
- Drilling activity expansion and increased demand for de-icing are influencing market dynamics in North America. In the region, calcium chloride is widely employed in the production of calcium chloride pellets, flakes, prills, and liquid grade. These types of products are used as deicing agents as well as concrete accelerators.
Have Any Query? Ask our Experts: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=3239
Few of key developments by the players in this market are:
|Company name
|Key Developments
|Occidental Chemical Corporation
|
|Solvay S.A.
|
|TETRA Technologies, Inc.
|
Global Calcium Chloride Market Segmentation
-
By Product Type
- Flakes 77%
- Flakes 94%
- Prills 94%
- Pellets 94%,
- Liquid Grade
- Others
-
By Application
- De-icing
- Dust Control
- Drilling Fluids
- Industrial Processing
- Construction
- Others
-
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Get Exclusive Discount on Calcium Chloride Market@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=3239
Browse More Reports by TMR:
Hydroelectric Cells Market- Hydroelectric Cells Market to Reach US$ 3.0 Bn by 2031: TMR Study
Ecological Restoration Service Market- Ecological Restoration Service Market Value to Reach US$ 87.9 Bn by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com