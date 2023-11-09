Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,403 in the last 365 days.

Annexon Biosciences to Participate in 2023 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement-based medicines for people living with devasting inflammatory-related diseases, today announced that Douglas Love, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the 2023 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. GMT in London.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section on the Investors page at www.annexonbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Annexon website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Annexon

Annexon Biosciences (Nasdaq: ANNX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing a distinct scientific approach to stop C1q and all inflammatory aspects of classical complement pathway activation before it starts. As the only company solely focused on shutting down C1q, Annexon is developing a fit-for-purpose pipeline of therapeutics designed to provide meaningful benefits across multiple diseases of the body, brain and eye. With proof-of concept data in both Guillain-Barré syndrome and geographic atrophy, Annexon is rigorously advancing its mid-to late-stage clinical trials to bring their potential treatments to patients as quickly as possible. To learn more visit annexonbio.com.

Investor Contact:
Chelcie Lister
THRUST Strategic Communications
chelcie@thrustsc.com

Media Contact:
Sheryl Seapy
Real Chemistry
949-903-4750
sseapy@realchemistry.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Annexon Biosciences to Participate in 2023 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more