Parsons Awarded $91 Million Cyber Capabilities Contract

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company has been selected by the United States Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) to provide services for the J9 PEO Cyber and Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture Integration Office. The $91 million cost plus fixed-fee prime contract includes a 12-month base year and four 12-month option years including the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 52.217-8, Option to Extend Services, and is new work for the company.

“We’re committed to advancing CYBERCOM’s mission to defend and advance national interests through coordination of cyberspace planning and operations,” said Mike Kushin, president of Defense and Intelligence for Parsons. “Under this contract, we are using Parsons’ operationally proven Digital Engineering Framework (PDEF) and Model-Based Systems Engineering to support the analysis, integration, development, and delivery of the Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture, including software-enabled systems, sensors, and tools that span the full spectrum of cyber operations. We look forward to partnering with CYBERCOM to continue defining and delivering enterprise architecture and governance in support of the cyber warfare mission.”

Parsons operates in every aspect of the all-domain battlespace and addresses emerging threats by fusing technologies across the now-connected warfighting domains (land, air, sea, space, cyberspace) and incorporates information operations, intelligence, data analytics, electronic warfare, multi-echelon command and control, and kinetic operations into a unified approach.

