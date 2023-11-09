The New Home of Adventure Sports - adventuro - Makes its Debut at Kendal Mountain Festival
adventuro, the online hub for adventure sports enthusiasts, is proud to announce its inaugural participation at the upcoming Kendal Mountain Festival next week.
This festival is the perfect setting for adventuro to connect with our community face-to-face. We're here to celebrate all things adventure and to offer a taste of what adventuro is all about.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- adventuro, which is swiftly becoming recognised as the new home of adventure sports since its launch in June, is excited to extend an invitation to festival-goers at the Kendal Mountain Festival next week. In celebration of its first successful summer season, adventuro will be engaging with the community at a stand in the iconic Basecamp area.
— Max Hayward, Founder of Adventuro
Founders Max and Kate will be at the helm, sharing their vision and the inspiring story behind adventuro. Attendees can look forward to a host of exciting activities including:
• Competitions: Enter for a chance to win epic experiences, from paragliding to paddleboarding.
• Voucher Giveaways: Be one of the lucky visitors to walk away with an adventuro voucher, unlocking the door to outdoor adventures.
• Christmas Gift Cards: Get ahead of the holiday rush and purchase gift cards that promise a world of adventure. Probably the best gift voucher in the world.
• Interactive Demonstrations: Discover the user-friendly adventuro platform and learn how it seamlessly connects you to a plethora of adventure sports options.
"This festival is the perfect setting for adventuro to connect with our community face-to-face," said Max. "We're here to celebrate all things adventure and to offer a taste of what adventuro is all about. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, we've got something for you."
With its mission to make adventure sports accessible and bookable with just a few clicks, adventuro has become a game-changer in the industry. Its platform serves as a one-stop shop for booking courses, trips, and equipment rentals across a diverse range of activities and experience levels.
Calling all adventure sports centre owners! If you’re looking to reach a broader, more adventurous audience, come explore the adventuro platform. We invite you to visit our stand at the Kendal Mountain Festival to see what we are about. We work in close partnership to help you grow and become part of the new home for adventure sports with adventuro.
About adventuro
adventuro is the definitive platform for adventure sports enthusiasts. With a simple and intuitive marketplace, users can easily search and book hundreds of adventure sports courses, trips, and equipment rentals. From skydiving to scuba diving, adventuro caters to all levels of experience, making it the go-to destination for adventure sports across the UK. Launching in Europe in 2024.
Join us at the Kendal Mountain Festival to discover more and dive into the adventuro experience. For more information, visit us at stand B34 in Basecamp.
