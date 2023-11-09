Submit Release
Townsquare Announces Third Quarter Results

September YTD Net Revenue Excluding Political Flat Year-Over-Year
Digital Represents 52% of September YTD 2023 Total Net Revenue and
57% of September YTD 2023 Total Adjusted Operating Income

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) (“Townsquare”, the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“I am pleased to share that Townsquare’s third quarter results met our previously issued guidance. In the third quarter, net revenue excluding political revenue declined -4% year-over-year (and decreased -5% year-over-year in total), and Adjusted EBITDA decreased -12% year-over-year. Our Digital Advertising segment delivered revenue and profit growth once again in the third quarter, as September year-to-date revenue and Adjusted Operating Income increased +10% and +19%, respectively, each as compared to the prior year. In total, Digital now represents 52% of Townsquare’s total September year-to-date net revenue and 57% of our total September year-to-date Adjusted Operating Income,” commented Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare Media, Inc. “Our performance this year, and particularly the growth of our Digital Advertising segment, has reinforced our confidence in our Digital First Local Media Strategy, our deliberate focus on markets outside of the Top 50, and the long-term, profitable growth potential of our digital platform.”

Mr. Wilson continued, “The strong cash generation characteristics of our assets allowed us to produce $39 million of cash flow from operations in the first nine months of 2023, an increase of $7 million as compared to the prior year. We could not be more pleased to share that given our strong cash position, we were able to repurchase and retire approximately $14 million of our Unsecured Senior Notes at a discount during the third quarter, bringing our year-to-date total bond repurchases to $27 million. In addition, we repurchased approximately 94,000 Class A shares in the third quarter (in total, we’ve repurchased 1.7 million shares in 2023), and continue to pay a high-yielding dividend while also investing in our business. We also ended the quarter with a strong cash balance of $38 million and net leverage of 4.49x, retaining financial flexibility moving forward.”

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1875 per share. The dividend will be payable on February 1, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 2, 2024.

Segment Reporting
We have three reportable operating segments, Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment includes our subscription digital marketing solutions business, Townsquare Interactive. The Digital Advertising segment, marketed externally as Townsquare Ignite, includes digital advertising on our owned and operated digital properties, our first party data digital management platform and our digital programmatic advertising platform. The Broadcast Advertising segment includes our local, regional, and national advertising products and solutions delivered via terrestrial radio broadcast, and other miscellaneous revenue that is associated with our broadcast advertising platform. The remainder of our business is reported in the Other category, which includes our live events business.

Third Quarter Highlights*

  • As compared to the third quarter of 2022:
    • Net revenue decreased 4.6%, and 3.8% excluding political
    • Net income decreased $39.3 million
    • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 12.1%
    • Total Digital net revenue decreased 1.5%
      • Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions (“Townsquare Interactive”) net revenue decreased 12.6%
      • Digital Advertising net revenue increased 5.5%
    • Total Digital Adjusted Operating Income increased 0.1%
      • Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income decreased 10.6%
      • Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income increased 6.3%
    • Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased 8.6%, and 7.2% excluding political
  • Diluted loss per share was $2.27, and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.46
  • Repurchased $14.2 million of our 2026 Secured Senior Notes below par
  • Repurchased 0.1 million shares of the Company’s common stock

Year-to-Date Highlights*

  • As compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022:
    • Net revenue decreased 1.0%, and 0.3% excluding political
    • Net income decreased $51.6 million
    • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 11.8%
    • Total Digital net revenue increased 3.2%
      • Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue decreased 7.3%
      • Digital Advertising net revenue increased 10.1%
    • Total Digital Adjusted Operating Income increased 7.5%
      • Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income decreased 10.9%
      • Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income increased 19.3%
    • Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased 6.5%, and 5.3% excluding political
  • Repurchased an aggregate $27.1 million of our 2026 Secured Senior Notes below par
  • Repurchased 1.7 million shares of the Company’s common stock

*See below for discussion of non-GAAP measures.

Guidance
For the fourth quarter of 2023, net revenue is expected to be between $110.6 million and $112.6 million, and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $24.8 million and $25.8 million.

For the full year 2023, net revenue guidance is expected to be between $450 million and $452 million, and Adjusted EBITDA guidance is expected to be between $100 million and $101 million.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 Compared to the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Net Revenue
Net revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023 decreased $5.5 million, or 4.6%, to $115.1 million as compared to $120.6 million in the same period in 2022. Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased $5.1 million, or 8.6%, and Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue decreased $2.9 million, or 12.6%, as compared to the same period in 2022. These revenue declines were partially offset by Digital Advertising net revenue which increased $2.0 million, or 5.5%, and Other net revenue which increased $0.5 million, or 42.4%, as compared to the same period in 2022. Excluding political revenue of $0.6 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, net revenue decreased $4.6 million, or 3.8%, to $114.5 million, Digital Advertising net revenue increased $2.1 million, or 5.6%, to $38.9 million, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased $4.2 million, or 7.2%, to $53.6 million.

Net (Loss) Income
For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, we reported a net loss of $36.5 million, as compared to net income of $2.8 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a $20.7 million increase in non-cash impairment charges, a $15.2 million increase in the provision for income taxes and a $5.5 million decrease in net revenue, partially offset by a $2.7 million decrease in direct operating expenses, due in part to lower compensation. Adjusted Net Income was approximately flat as compared to the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2023 decreased $3.7 million, or 12.1%, to $27.2 million, as compared to $30.9 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) decreased $2.9 million, or 9.9%, to $26.6 million, as compared to $29.6 million in the same period last year.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Compared to the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Net Revenue
Net revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, decreased $3.4 million, or 1.0%, to $339.4 million as compared to $342.8 million in the same period in 2022. Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased $10.7 million, or 6.5%, and Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue decreased $4.9 million, or 7.3%. These declines were partially offset by Digital Advertising net revenue which increased $10.5 million, or 10.1%, and Other net revenue which increased $1.8 million, or 26.4%, as compared to the same period in 2022. Excluding political revenue of $1.2 million and $3.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, net revenue decreased $1.1 million, or 0.3% to $338.2 million, Digital Advertising net revenue increased $10.6 million, or 10.3%, to $113.7 million, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased $8.6 million, or 5.3%, to $152.7 million.

Net (Loss) Income
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 decreased $51.6 million, or 493.4%, to a net loss of $41.1 million, as compared to net income of $10.5 million in the same period last year, primarily driven by a $45.5 million increase in non-cash impairment charges, a $4.4 million increase in the provision for income taxes, a $3.7 million increase in direct operating expenses and a decrease in net revenue of $3.4 million. Adjusted Net Income decreased $6.7 million, primarily driven by higher direct operating expenses and the decrease in net revenue, partially offset by a lower provision for income taxes.

Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 decreased $10.1 million, or 11.8% to $75.2 million, as compared to $85.3 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) decreased $8.1 million, or 9.9%, to $74.2 million, as compared to $82.3 million in the same period last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of September 30, 2023, we had a total of $38.0 million of cash and cash equivalents and $503.6 million of outstanding indebtedness, representing 4.86x and 4.49x gross and net leverage, respectively, based on Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, of $103.6 million.

The table below presents a summary, as of November 3, 2023, of our outstanding common stock.

Security   Number Outstanding   Description
Class A common stock   13,680,703   One vote per share.
Class B common stock   815,296   10 votes per share.1
Class C common stock   1,961,341   No votes.1
Total   16,457,340    
1 Each share converts into one share of Class A common stock upon transfer or at the option of the holder, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.


About Townsquare Media, Inc.
Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business, Townsquare Interactive, providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for approximately 25,750 SMBs; a robust digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite, a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 354 local terrestrial radio stations in 74 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com and NJ101.5.com, and premier national music brands such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com and www.townsquareignite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters addressed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “potential,” “project,” “projection,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “believe,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “should,” “can,” “can have,” “likely,” the negatives thereof and other words and terms. Actual events or results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by us include the impact of general economic conditions in the United States, or in the specific markets in which we currently do business including supply chain disruptions, inflation, labor shortages and the effect on advertising activity, industry conditions, including existing competition and future competitive technologies, the popularity of radio as a broadcasting and advertising medium, cancellations, disruptions or postponements of advertising schedules in response to national or world events, our ability to develop and maintain digital technologies and hire and retain technical and sales talent, our dependence on key personnel, our capital expenditure requirements, our continued ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, and consummate and integrate any future acquisitions, legislative or regulatory requirements, risks and uncertainties relating to our leverage and changes in interest rates, our ability to obtain financing at times, in amounts and at rates considered appropriate by us, our ability to access the capital markets as and when needed and on terms that we consider favorable to us and other factors discussed in this section entitled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in this report and under “Risk Factors” in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2023, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to predict or control. In addition, as a result of these and other factors, our past financial performance should not be relied on as an indication of future performance. The cautionary statements referred to in this section also should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that may be issued by us or persons acting on our behalf. The forward-looking statements included in this report are made only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions
In this press release, we refer to Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share which are financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”).

We define Adjusted Operating Income as operating income before the deduction of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, corporate expenses, transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairments and net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before the deduction of income taxes, interest expense, net, gain on repurchases of debt, transaction and business realignment costs, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, impairments, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income) net. We define Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) as Adjusted EBITDA less political net revenue, net of a fifteen percent deduction to account for estimated national representative firm fees, music licensing fees and sales commissions expense. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income before the deduction of transaction and business realignment costs, impairments, change in fair value of investment, net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets, gain on repurchases of debt, gain on sale of digital assets, gain on insurance recoveries and net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define Net Leverage as our total outstanding indebtedness, net of our total cash balance as of September 30, 2023, divided by our Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023. These measures do not represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to or superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. You should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses or charges that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation, and we do not infer that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies.

We use Adjusted Operating Income to evaluate the operating performance of our business segments. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) to facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance, and to facilitate year over year comparisons, by backing out the impact of political revenue which varies depending on the election cycle and may be unrelated to operating performance. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share to assess total company operating performance on a consistent basis. We use Net Leverage to measure the Company’s ability to handle its debt burden. We believe that these measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of transaction costs, net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets, business realignment costs and certain impairments. Further, while discretionary bonuses for members of management are not determined with reference to specific targets, our board of directors may consider Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share, and Net Leverage when determining discretionary bonuses.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
(unaudited)
 
  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,955     $ 43,417  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,544 and $5,946, respectively   63,527       61,234  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   11,860       16,037  
Total current assets   113,342       120,688  
Property and equipment, net   111,301       113,846  
Intangible assets, net   220,755       276,838  
Goodwill   158,670       161,385  
Investments   4,209       19,106  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   47,719       50,962  
Other assets   828       1,197  
Restricted cash   501       496  
Total assets $ 657,325     $ 744,518  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 4,844     $ 4,127  
Deferred revenue   8,845       10,669  
Accrued compensation and benefits   11,227       14,831  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   24,326       17,876  
Operating lease liabilities, current   9,039       9,008  
Accrued interest   5,760       15,203  
Total current liabilities   64,041       71,714  
Long-term debt, net of deferred finance costs of $4,480 and $6,324, respectively   499,138       524,442  
Deferred tax liability   27,565       18,748  
Operating lease liability, net of current portion   42,281       45,107  
Other long-term liabilities   11,866       15,428  
Total liabilities   644,891       675,439  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 13,864,471 and 12,964,312 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   139       130  
Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 815,296 and 815,296 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   8       8  
Class C common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,961,341 and 3,461,341 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   20       35  
Total common stock   167       173  
Treasury stock, at cost; 183,768 and 0 shares of Class A common stock, respectively   (2,194 )      
Additional paid-in capital   307,498       309,645  
Accumulated deficit   (296,573 )     (244,298 )
Non-controlling interest   3,536       3,559  
Total stockholders’ equity   12,434       69,079  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 657,325     $ 744,518  



TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended 
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended 
September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net revenue $ 115,104     $ 120,635     $ 339,445     $ 342,801  
Operating costs and expenses:              
Direct operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation   81,323       83,985       245,301       241,581  
Depreciation and amortization   4,717       4,467       14,496       13,546  
Corporate expenses   6,604       5,744       18,911       15,892  
Stock-based compensation   2,350       722       6,228       2,430  
Transaction and business realignment costs   161       1,004       764       2,280  
Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets   30,970       10,300       65,697       20,197  
Net gain on sale and retirement of assets   (362 )     (119 )     (703 )     (338 )
Total operating costs and expenses   125,763       106,103       350,694       295,588  
Operating (loss) income   (10,659 )     14,532       (11,249 )     47,213  
Other expense (income):              
Interest expense, net   9,343       9,967       28,215       30,038  
Gain on repurchases of debt   (430 )           (1,249 )     (108 )
Other (income) expense, net   (547 )     (508 )     (6,451 )     1,886  
(Loss) income from operations before tax   (19,025 )     5,073       (31,764 )     15,397  
Income tax provision   17,478       2,275       9,380       4,939  
Net (loss) income $ (36,503 )   $ 2,798     $ (41,144 )   $ 10,458  
               
Net (loss) income attributable to:              
Controlling interests $ (36,999 )   $ 2,260     $ (42,620 )   $ 8,878  
Non-controlling interests $ 496     $ 538     $ 1,476     $ 1,580  
               
Basic (loss) income per share $ (2.27 )   $ 0.13     $ (2.52 )   $ 0.52  
               
Diluted (loss) income per share $ (2.27 )   $ 0.13     $ (2.52 )   $ 0.48  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   16,277       17,037       16,897       16,941  
Diluted   16,277       17,482       16,897       18,645  
               
Cash dividend declared per share $ 0.1875     $     $ 0.563     $  



TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in Thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net (loss) income $ (41,144 )   $ 10,458  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   14,496       13,546  
Amortization of deferred financing costs   1,567       1,359  
Non-cash lease expense (income)   69       (298 )
Net deferred taxes and other   8,817       4,413  
Provision for doubtful accounts   2,817       1,429  
Stock-based compensation expense   6,228       2,430  
Gain on repurchases of debt   (1,249 )     (108 )
Trade activity, net   (1,352 )     (3,496 )
Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets   65,697       20,197  
Realized gain on sale of digital assets   (839 )      
Gain on sale of investment   (5,210 )      
Unrealized loss on investment   493       1,934  
Content rights acquired         (19,320 )
Amortization of content rights   3,645       3,124  
Change in content rights liabilities   (1,819 )     17,397  
Reimbursement of equipment modification costs   (1,487 )      
Other   (1,276 )     (815 )
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:      
Accounts receivable   (3,037 )     (4,900 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   5,130       (1,253 )
Accounts payable   646       (123 )
Accrued expenses   (3,845 )     (3,916 )
Accrued interest   (9,443 )     (9,674 )
Other long-term liabilities   60       (278 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   38,964       32,106  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Payment for acquisition         (18,419 )
Purchase of property and equipment   (11,373 )     (13,100 )
Purchase of investments         (100 )
Purchase of digital assets         (4,997 )
Proceeds from sale of digital assets   2,975        
Proceeds from insurance recoveries   721       452  
Proceeds from sale of assets and investment related transactions   7,277       810  
Net cash used in investing activities   (400 )     (35,354 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Repurchases of 2026 Notes   (25,621 )     (18,850 )
Dividend payments   (6,285 )      
Proceeds from stock options exercised   5,440       790  
Withholdings for shares issued under the ESPP   729        
Repurchases of stock   (16,645 )     (225 )
Cash distribution to non-controlling interests   (1,499 )     (1,820 )
Repayments of capitalized obligations   (140 )     (105 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (44,021 )     (20,210 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:      
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (5,457 )     (23,458 )
Beginning of period   43,913       50,999  
End of period $ 38,456     $ 27,541  



TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)
(in Thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Nine Months Ended 
September 30,
  2023
 		  2022
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:      
Cash payments:      
Interest $ 37,273     $ 38,284  
Income taxes   1,122       1,049  
       
Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Activities:      
Dividends declared, but not paid during the period $ 3,164     $  
Investments acquired in exchange for advertising(1)         2,750  
Property and equipment acquired in exchange for advertising(1)   550       726  
Accrued capital expenditures   229       45  
       
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information relating to Leases:      
Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities, included in operating cash flows $ 8,850     $ 7,982  
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations   4,035       8,923  
       
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,955     $ 27,046  
Restricted cash   501       495  
  $ 38,456     $ 27,541  
(1) Represents total advertising services provided by the Company in exchange for property and equipment and equity interests acquired during each of the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.



TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT
(in Thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended 
September 30, 		      Nine Months Ended 
September 30, 		   
    2023       2022     % Change     2023       2022     % Change
Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 20,257     $ 23,188     (12.6 )%   $ 63,086     $ 68,021     (7.3 )%
Digital Advertising   39,009       36,989     5.5  %     113,842       103,379     10.1  %
Broadcast Advertising   54,179       59,293     (8.6 )%     153,822       164,520     (6.5 )%
Other   1,659       1,165     42.4  %     8,695       6,881     26.4  %
Net revenue   115,104       120,635     (4.6 )%     339,445       342,801     (1.0 )%
Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Expenses   14,498       16,744     (13.4 )%     45,703       48,513     (5.8 )%
Digital Advertising expenses   27,271       25,949     5.1  %     77,666       73,058     6.3  %
Broadcast Advertising expenses   37,510       39,889     (6.0 )%     113,858       113,875      %
Other expenses   2,044       1,403     45.7  %     8,074       6,135     31.6  %
Direct operating expenses   81,323       83,985     (3.2 )%     245,301       241,581     1.5  %
Depreciation and amortization   4,717       4,467     5.6  %     14,496       13,546     7.0  %
Corporate expenses   6,604       5,744     15.0  %     18,911       15,892     19.0  %
Stock-based compensation   2,350       722     225.5  %     6,228       2,430     156.3  %
Transaction and business realignment costs   161       1,004     (84.0 )%     764       2,280     (66.5 )%
Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets   30,970       10,300     200.7  %     65,697       20,197     225.3  %
Net gain on sale and retirement of assets   (362 )     (119 )   204.2  %     (703 )     (338 )   108.0  %
Total operating costs and expenses   125,763       106,103     18.5  %     350,694       295,588     18.6  %
Operating (loss) income   (10,659 )     14,532     (173.3 )%     (11,249 )     47,213     (123.8 )%
Other expense (income):                          
Interest expense, net   9,343       9,967     (6.3 )%     28,215       30,038     (6.1 )%
Gain on repurchases of debt   (430 )            **     (1,249 )     (108 )      **
Other (income) expense, net   (547 )     (508 )   7.7  %     (6,451 )     1,886        **
(Loss) income from operations before tax   (19,025 )     5,073     (475.0 )%     (31,764 )     15,397     (306.3 )%
Income tax provision   17,478       2,275     668.3  %     9,380       4,939     89.9  %
Net (loss) income $ (36,503 )   $ 2,798        **   $ (41,144 )   $ 10,458     (493.4 )%
** not meaningful



The following table presents Net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022, respectively (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended 
September 30, 		      Nine Months Ended 
September 30, 		   
  (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)    
    2023       2022     % Change     2023       2022     % Change
Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 20,257     $ 23,188     (12.6 )%   $ 63,086     $ 68,021     (7.3 )%
Digital Advertising   39,009       36,989     5.5  %     113,842       103,379     10.1  %
Digital   59,266       60,177     (1.5 )%     176,928       171,400     3.2  %
Broadcast Advertising   54,179       59,293     (8.6 )%     153,822       164,520     (6.5 )%
Other   1,659       1,165     42.4  %     8,695       6,881     26.4  %
Net revenue $ 115,104     $ 120,635     (4.6 )%   $ 339,445     $ 342,801     (1.0 )%
Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 5,759     $ 6,444     (10.6 )%   $ 17,383     $ 19,508     (10.9 )%
Digital Advertising   11,738       11,040     6.3  %     36,176       30,321     19.3  %
Digital   17,497       17,484     0.1  %     53,559       49,829     7.5  %
Broadcast Advertising   16,669       19,404     (14.1 )%     39,964       50,645     (21.1 )%
Other   (385 )     (238 )   61.8  %     621       746     (16.8 )%
Adjusted Operating Income $ 33,781     $ 36,650     (7.8 )%   $ 94,144     $ 101,220     (7.0 )%



The following table reconciles Net revenue to Net revenue, excluding political revenue on a GAAP basis by segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022, respectively (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended 
September 30, 		      Nine Months Ended 
September 30, 		   
  (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)    
    2023       2022     % Change     2023       2022     % Change
Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 20,257     $ 23,188     (12.6 )%   $ 63,086     $ 68,021     (7.3 )%
Digital Advertising   39,009       36,989     5.5 %     113,842       103,379     10.1 %
Digital   59,266       60,177     (1.5 )%     176,928       171,400     3.2 %
Broadcast Advertising   54,179       59,293     (8.6 )%     153,822       164,520     (6.5 )%
Other   1,659       1,165     42.4 %     8,695       6,881     26.4 %
Net revenue $ 115,104     $ 120,635     (4.6 )%   $ 339,445     $ 342,801     (1.0 )%
Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions political revenue                              
Digital Advertising political revenue   66       100     (34.0 )%     127       297     (57.2 )%
Broadcast Advertising political revenue   561       1,487     (62.3 )%     1,118       3,238     (65.5 )%
Other political revenue                              
Political revenue $ 627     $ 1,587     (60.5 )%   $ 1,245     $ 3,535     (64.8 )%
Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue (ex. political) $ 20,257     $ 23,188     (12.6 )%   $ 63,086     $ 68,021     (7.3 )%
Digital Advertising net revenue (ex. political)   38,943       36,889     5.6 %     113,715       103,082     10.3 %
Digital net revenue (ex. political)   59,200       60,077     (1.5 )%     176,801       171,103     3.3 %
Broadcast Advertising political net revenue (ex. political)   53,618       57,806     (7.2 )%     152,704       161,282     (5.3 )%
Other net revenue (ex. political)   1,659       1,165     42.4 %     8,695       6,881     26.4 %
Net revenue (ex. political) $ 114,477     $ 119,048     (3.8 )%   $ 338,200     $ 339,266     (0.3 )%
** not meaningful



The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net (loss) income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022, respectively (in thousands, except per share data):

  Three Months Ended 
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended 
September 30,
  (Unaudited)
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net (loss) income $ (36,503 )   $ 2,798     $ (41,144 )   $ 10,458  
Income tax provision   17,478       2,275       9,380       4,939  
(Loss) Income from operations before taxes   (19,025 )     5,073       (31,764 )     15,397  
Transaction and business realignment costs   161       1,004       764       2,280  
Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets   30,970       10,300       65,697       20,197  
Net gain on sale and retirement of assets   (362 )     (119 )     (703 )     (338 )
Gain on repurchases of debt   (430 )           (1,249 )     (108 )
Gain on sale of digital assets               (839 )      
Gain on sale of investments               (5,210 )      
Change in fair value of investment   605       (239 )     493       1,934  
Gain on insurance recoveries   (349 )     (441 )     (721 )     (452 )
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes   (496 )     (538 )     (1,476 )     (1,580 )
Adjusted net income before income taxes   11,074       15,040       24,992       37,330  
Income tax provision (1)   2,824       6,745       6,373       11,975  
Adjusted Net Income $ 8,250     $ 8,295     $ 18,619     $ 25,355  
               
Adjusted Net Income Per Share:              
Basic $ 0.51     $ 0.49     $ 1.10     $ 1.50  
Diluted $ 0.46     $ 0.47     $ 1.05     $ 1.36  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   16,277       17,037       16,897       16,941  
Diluted   18,073       17,482       17,726       18,645  
(1) Income tax provision for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 was calculated using the Company's statutory effective tax rate.



The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net (loss) income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), and Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022, respectively (dollars in thousands):

  Three Months Ended 
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended 
September 30,
  (Unaudited)
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net (loss) income $ (36,503 )   $ 2,798     $ (41,144 )   $ 10,458  
Income tax provision   17,478       2,275       9,380       4,939  
Interest expense, net   9,343       9,967       28,215       30,038  
Gain on repurchases of debt   (430 )           (1,249 )     (108 )
Depreciation and amortization   4,717       4,467       14,496       13,546  
Stock-based compensation   2,350       722       6,228       2,430  
Transaction and business realignment costs   161       1,004       764       2,280  
Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets   30,970       10,300       65,697       20,197  
Other (a)   (909 )     (627 )     (7,154 )     1,548  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,177     $ 30,906     $ 75,233     $ 85,328  
Political Adjusted EBITDA   (533 )     (1,349 )     (1,058 )     (3,005 )
Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) $ 26,644     $ 29,557     $ 74,175     $ 82,323  
Political Adjusted EBITDA   533       1,349       1,058       3,005  
Net cash paid for interest   (18,219 )     (18,776 )     (37,273 )     (38,284 )
Capital expenditures   (4,237 )     (5,473 )     (11,373 )     (13,100 )
Cash paid for taxes   (305 )     (190 )     (1,122 )     (1,049 )
Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes $ 4,416     $ 6,467     $ 25,465     $ 32,895  
(a) Other includes net gain on sale and retirement of assets and other (income) expense, net.



The following table reconciles net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA on a quarterly basis for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

  Three Months Ended   Twelve
Months
Ended
  (Unaudited)
  December 31,
2022		   March 31,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   September
30, 
2023 		  September
30, 
2023
Net income (loss) $ 3,932     $ (1,941 )   $ (2,700 )   $ (36,503 )   $ (37,212 )
Income tax benefit   (5,503 )     (1,578 )     (6,520 )     17,478       3,877  
Interest expense, net   9,790       9,558       9,314       9,343       38,005  
Gain on repurchases of debt         (775 )     (44 )     (430 )     (1,249 )
Depreciation and amortization   5,498       4,944       4,835       4,717       19,994  
Stock-based compensation   1,367       1,772       2,106       2,350       7,595  
Transaction and business realignment costs   2,168       292       311       161       2,932  
Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets   10,917       8,487       26,240       30,970       76,614  
Other (a)   221       (1,318 )     (4,927 )     (909 )     (6,933 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,390     $ 19,441     $ 28,615     $ 27,177     $ 103,623  
(a) Other includes net gain on sale and retirement of assets and other (income) expense, net.



The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income (loss) by segment for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
  (Unaudited)
  Subscription Digital
Marketing Solutions		   Digital Advertising   Broadcast Advertising   Other   Corporate
and Other
Reconciling
Items		   Total
Operating income (loss) $ 5,282   $ 11,448   $ (13,081 )   $ (427 )   $ (13,881 )   $ (10,659 )
Depreciation and amortization   325     147     3,263       35       947       4,717  
Corporate expenses                       6,604       6,604  
Stock-based compensation   152     143     240       4       1,811       2,350  
Transaction and business realignment costs           6       3       152       161  
Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets           26,603             4,367       30,970  
Net gain on sale and retirement of assets           (362 )                 (362 )
Adjusted Operating Income (loss) $ 5,759   $ 11,738   $ 16,669     $ (385 )   $     $ 33,781  


  Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
  (Unaudited)
  Subscription
Digital
Marketing Solutions		   Digital Advertising   Broadcast Advertising   Other   Corporate
and Other
Reconciling
Items		   Total
Operating income (loss) $ 5,986   $ 10,870   $ 5,793     $ (272 )   $ (7,845 )   $ 14,532  
Depreciation and amortization   321     150     3,301       26       669       4,467  
Corporate expenses                       5,744       5,744  
Stock-based compensation   137     20     109       2       454       722  
Transaction and business realignment costs                 6       998       1,004  
Impairment of long-lived assets, intangible assets and investments           10,300                   10,300  
Net gain on sale and retirement of assets           (99 )           (20 )     (119 )
Adjusted Operating Income (loss) $ 6,444   $ 11,040   $ 19,404     $ (238 )   $     $ 36,650  



The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 (in thousands):

  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
  (Unaudited)
  Subscription
Digital
Marketing Solutions		   Digital Advertising   Broadcast Advertising   Other   Corporate
and Other
Reconciling
Items		   Total
Operating income (loss) $ 15,972   $ 35,439   $ (22,399 )   $ 493     $ (40,754 )   $ (11,249 )
Depreciation and amortization   980     479     10,245       104       2,688       14,496  
Corporate expenses                       18,911       18,911  
Stock-based compensation   431     258     622       10       4,907       6,228  
Transaction and business realignment costs           366       14       384       764  
Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets           51,833             13,864       65,697  
Net gain on sale and retirement of assets           (703 )                 (703 )
Adjusted Operating Income $ 17,383   $ 36,176   $ 39,964     $ 621     $     $ 94,144  


  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
  (Unaudited)
  Subscription
Digital
Marketing Solutions		   Digital Advertising   Broadcast Advertising   Other   Corporate
and Other Reconciling
Items		   Total
Operating income (loss) $ 18,195   $ 29,911   $ 24,786     $ 487     $ (26,166 )   $ 47,213  
Depreciation and amortization   911     360     9,603       113       2,559       13,546  
Corporate expenses                       15,892       15,892  
Stock-based compensation   402     50     280       8       1,690       2,430  
Transaction and business realignment costs                 18       2,262       2,280  
Impairment of long-lived assets, intangible assets and investments           16,258       120       3,819       20,197  
Net gain on sale and retirement of assets           (282 )           (56 )     (338 )
Adjusted Operating Income $ 19,508   $ 30,321   $ 50,645     $ 746     $     $ 101,220  

 


