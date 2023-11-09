Great interest in the works of Ruth Schmidt, Anne Margrethe, Aase-Hilde Brekke in Paris

artist Tanja Playner at the art fair in the Carrousel du Louvre 2023 Artist Aase-Hilde Brekke at the art fair in Paris with the PAKS Gallery Artist Young-Sik Lee, Director of the PAKS Gallery Heinz Playner, artist Rebeccah Klodt

PARIS, FRANCE, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paris is historically known as a city of art. Greats such as Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet, Marc Chagall, Van Gogh and Renoir found a lot of inspiration in Paris and also exhibited their works of art there. Even today there are some art fairs taking place in Paris where works of art worth seeing are on display. In addition to Par Art Basel, the art fair for contemporary art also took place in the Carrousel du Louvre, where works by around 600 artists were shown from October 20th to 22nd, 2023. Among the galleries that represented artists was the PAKS Gallery from Austria, which exhibited works of art by around 50 selected artists.

Among the selected artists were Rebeccah Klodt from the USA, Tanja Playner from Austria, Young-Sik Lee, Miwako Kashiwagi, Ruth Schmidt, Aase-Hilde Brekke, Zofia Farrell, Sofia Xinman Wang, Audrey Corbin, Michal Avrech, Malin Hjalmarsson, Christopher Miller, Stephen Najda, Martin Safarik, Anne Margrethe, Lea Edwards, Begona Cubero Marcos and other selected artists.

Tanja Playner is known for her striking style and showed her new works of art in Paris and showed her new works of art in Paris. She experiments with the perception and representation of her works. Split upper and lower bodies can often be seen in the works of art, placed perpendicularly, parallel or transversely to one another. Objects and landscapes are also often placed perpendicular to each other in her artworks. The artist thus achieves a new perspective.

Gallerist Heinz Playner showed vision of nature in the work of art by Aase-Hilde Brekke in Paris. For Aase-Hilde Brekke art represents the possibilities and glimpses of emptiness that are the gateways to heaven and sometimes hell. The moments, the gaps in between "something" and "something else" where reality shows its inner beauty and mystic content, are the moments where everything is vibrating and at the same time is standing still.

Visitors showed great interest in abstract art by the American artist Rebeccah Klodt. Most works of art by Rebeccah Klodt have no title and thus achieve personal communication with the viewer. It's not just the colors that balance perfectly in abstract artwork. In her works of art, Rebeccah Klodt from Minnesota deepens the sensitivity to the Nature and the moments of life through abstract language.

The works of Zofia Farrell are characterized by a balanced implementation. Greek mythology, Thai art history also contributed to her art.

Artist Ruth Schmidt from Hungary uses her paintings not only to copy the visible world, but to transmit feelings and thoughts, to capture the invisible world like affection, child-like faith, human cooperation, God-to-human relationship, grief, hope, love, loss, pain, and humour. "They are based on my own experiences, situations and concepts, and because each of them is a small piece of my soul, these are the closest to my heart" - says Ruth Schmidt.

The works of art by the Chinese artist Sophia Xinman Wang and conceptual artworks by Young-Sik Lee (living in Germany) also generated great interest among visitors. Painter and graphic Artist Young-Sik Lee Artist lives and works in Berlin, Germany. Young-Sik Lee art is the work of documenting and reinterpreting human life and the universe. Sophia Xinman Wang is an international Eco-Environmental Artist. Sophia Xinman's artistic works are refreshingly blended in various forms of contemporary Chinese ink painting, Yunnan heavy-color painting and mixed-material painting.

Dongba script is a part of Xinman's works that make up the characters and animals in the picture.

Audrey Corbin is an award winning artist and musician from St. Louis, MO, USA. For Audrey Corbin art as an alternative way to start the conversation and address the issues that are normally very difficult for her to talk about in our world today.

Michal Avrech is an Israeli artist graduated Fine Arts in Haifa University. Michal paints acrylic paintings of abstract and dynamic landscapes.

For Malin Hjalmarsson from Sweden art is an intuitive expression. Flowers, women, horses in her artworks represent freedom, feminine strength, beauty in life and love.

Artworks by Begona Cubero Marcos were very well received by visitors. Through the canvases Begona Cubero Marcos from Spain manages to express her deepest thoughts and emotions, trying to capture everything that would be impossible to express with few words. Also the combination of abstract art with soul-stirring motifs by Martin Safarik touched visitors to the fair.

Works of art by Anne Margrethe, Mehmet Güldiz and Dasha Lapushka received great attention. Anne Margrethe is a Norwegian artist with more than 30 years´experience of working with visual communication for two of Norway's largest companies. With her paintings, Anne Margrethe wants to ask questions and convey solutions for the present, in an enlightening and honest way, nationally and internationally. Anne Margrethe reveals the feminine side in her works of art. The aesthetic aspect plays an important role in Anne Margrethe's artwork.

Miwako Kashiwagi studied in the Corcoran College of Art & Design in Washington DC in USA and in the Ueno-no-Mori Art School in Tokyo, Japan. In the motifs from everyday life, Miwako Kashiwagi combines graphic representation with painting.

„I tried very hard to select remarkable artists for this art fair in Paris. Together with the artists, we selected works of art for the fair to show the audience the passion of contemporary artists. Every artist makes a huge contribution to art history and I was very pleased to see that our artists' artworks received a lot of attention“ - says director of the PAKS Gallery Heinz Playner.