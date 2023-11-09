JobNet.com.mm JobNATION returns to Mandalay with its Premier Digital Career Fair
YANGON, MYANMAR, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JobNet.com.mm JobNATION, Myanmar's premier digital career fair, was hosted in Mandalay on November 5th. The event, hosted at ibis Styles Hotel Mandalay, exceeded expectations by drawing over 1,300 skilled professionals from various industries. More than 30 prominent local and international companies participated in the job fair.
With Mandalay being the second largest city in Myanmar, it is a focus for many businesses as they expand operations looking for quality and professional talent in the area. Job Seekers in attendance experienced the power of the JobNet.com.mm proprietary Paperless Technology and enjoyed its simple Digital ID QR tool to view and apply for vacancies at their preferred company of choice, simplifying the application process and eliminating the need for traditional paper resumes for both employers and job seekers.
Mr. Justin Sway, CEO of JobNet Group, expressed his delight with the outstanding success of 2023 JobNATION Mandalay. He remarked, "After a number of restrictions over the years preventing us from hosting the event, I am extremely happy to return to Mandalay. It is an important location geographically for JobNet as we continue to focus on the growth of the market. As Myanmar's number one online job search platform, we remain committed to providing a seamless and technologically advanced job search experience. We are eagerly looking forward to the next edition of JobNATION Yangon in March in 2024, where we'll continue our mission of bringing job opportunities to talented professionals through digital innovations.”
Attendees were treated to an enriching lineup of informative presentations and inspiring career talks from Myanmar’s leading organisations. These engaging presentations not only provided insights into the inner workings of various industries but also shared knowledge aimed at empowering candidates to elevate their careers and enhance their job search journeys.
JobNet Group, as the driving force behind JobNATION, is dedicated to expanding its reach and commitment to supporting job seekers and companies in Myanmar, connecting them through technology. The resounding success of JobNATION Mandalay 2023 underscores the pivotal role of JobNet's digital innovations in enhancing the job search and recruitment landscape across the country.
The company extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participating companies and supporting partners for contributing to this outstanding success. A special appreciation to our Platinum Partners: AIA Myanmar and Manulife Myanmar; Gold Partners: Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Myanmar, Hana Microfinance, Prudential Myanmar, Sea Lion, Win Brothers Group of Companies, and Young Investment Group; and Silver Partners: MC Jalux Airport Services, Grand Guardian Nippon Life Insurance, Wall Street English, and Yoma Bank.
ABOUT JOBNET GROUP
JobNet Group owns and operates Jobnet.com.mm and Alote.com.mm, two leading online recruitment portals in Myanmar, integrated into a central employer dashboard, Applicant Tracking system and Talent CRM.
JobNet.com.mm is the most widely used online recruitment platform for white collar professionals in Myanmar. With Alote you can easily source workers for your blue-collar, grey collar, operational and lightly skilled roles.
The group is also the founding sponsor of the Myanmar Employer Awards, the Best Companies to Work in Myanmar campaign and JobNATION job fairs.
Sean Hope
JobNet.com.mm
media@jobnet.com.mm