Inaugural lecture by Prof.Dr.Yvonne Mast & Prof.Dr.Laura Steenpaß from the Leibniz Institute DSMZ at the TU Braunschweig

BRAUNSCHWEIG, LOWER SAXONY AREA, DEUTSCHLAND, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Professors Dr. Yvonne Mast and Dr. Laura Steenpaß from the Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures held their inaugural lectures at the Technische Universität Braunschweig on 11 October 2023. Due to the pandemic, the inaugural lectures were postponed by three years.

Head of department since 2019: Prof. Dr. Yvonne Mast

Prof. Dr. Yvonne Mast has been Head of the Department of Bioresources for Bioeconomy and Health Research at the Leibniz Institute DSMZ and Professor of Applied Microbiology at the Institute of Microbiology at the Technische Universität Braunschweig since 2019. The focus of her work at the DSMZ is on researching and utilising the biosynthetic potential of actinomycetes, which are an important resource for antibiotic drug research. Her inaugural lecture provided an overview of the biology and of actinomycetes, as well as their potential for new active substances from silent gene clusters. By activating silent gene clusters, new active substances for biotechnological applications and antibiotic agents can be researched.

Prof. Dr. Laura Steenpaß: Head of Department since 2020

Prof. Dr. Laura Steenpaß has been Head of the Department of Human and Animal Cell Cultures at the Leibniz Institute DSMZ and Professor of Cell Biology at the Zoological Institute of the Technische Universität Braunschweig since 2020. The focus of her work at the DSMZ is on the use of human cancer cell lines and pluripotent stem cells for research into genetically caused diseases. The central topic of her inaugural lecture was the importance of human and animal cell cultures in cell biology research. Using the example of the cancer retinoblastoma, the use of cancer cell lines and pluripotent stem cells in both cell biological and pre-clinical research of diseases was explained.

