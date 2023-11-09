Organic Personal Care Products Market to Reach USD 20.9 billion by 2031, Expanding at a 6.1 % CAGR | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The market for organic personal care products is expected to expand significantly due to the growing consumer preference for sustainable and natural alternatives.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global organic personal care products market was estimated at a value of US$ 12.4 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 6.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031 the market is likely to attain US$ 20.9 billion by 2031.

Organic skincare goods, natural haircare products, herbal cosmetics, and organic perfumes are just a few of the many options available in the growing market for organic personal care products.

Wellness facilities and the hospitality industry are also adopting organic personal care products. Acknowledging the popularity of natural, chemical-free products among their visitors, upscale hotels, spas, and resorts are introducing organic toiletries and amenities.

Global Organic Personal Care Products Market: Key Players

The global market is very competitive and has many chances for expansion and innovation. Businesses are using a variety of tactics, such as product development and mergers and acquisitions, to grow the market share of their organic personal care goods. The following companies are well-known participants in the global organic personal care products market:

Beiersdorf AG Clinique Laboratories, LLC Colgate-Palmolive Company Himalaya Wellness Company Johnson & Johnson L'Oréal S.A. Patanjali Ayurved Procter & Gamble Shiseido Company The Ordinary

Key Findings of Market Report

The growing worries of consumers about the environment are driving the global market for organic personal care products. Growing public knowledge of environmental problems including pollution, climate change, and the depletion of natural resources is driving this paradigm shift in consumer behavior. Consumers that care about the environment are looking for items that reflect their ideals of ecological responsibility and sustainability, which is driving demand for organic personal care products. As social media as well as online platforms have grown in popularity, information has also been more easily disseminated, increasing customer awareness of product chemicals and their effects. The market for organic personal care products is growing as a result of the enhanced transparency that has given consumers the power to make educated decisions.

Market Trends for Organic Personal Care Products

Sustainable agriculture practices are utilized to develop organic components used in organic personal care products. These practices lessen their overall negative effects on the environment, preserve water, and improve soil health. Organic farming avoids contaminating soil and water by using no artificial fertilizers or pesticides, protecting ecosystems and biodiversity. Customers are growing increasingly conscious of the trash that personal care items produce in their packaging. Conventional products frequently come in plastic packaging that is not biodegradable, which greatly adds to the problem of plastic pollution globally. The concern for animal welfare significantly influences the growth of the market for organic personal care products. Many natural and organic cosmetic firms do not test their products on animals, making them cruelty-free. Customers that are moral and driven by animal welfare are more likely to purchase these brands, which helps the organic personal care industry flourish. A greener future for personal care products is being shaped by the innovation and sustainability in this industry due to the shift in consumer preferences.

Global Market for Organic Personal Care Products: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the organic personal care products market in different regions. These are:

From 2023 to 2031, North America is anticipated to have the majority of the share. A well-established customer base that is highly aware of the advantages of organic products drives the regional market. Strong demand has resulted in natural and environmentally friendly personal care products. Europe is known for its strict laws that support sustainable practices and organic certifications, creating a competitive industry. According to market research on organic personal care products, the Asia Pacific organic personal care products sector is driven by rising disposable income, evolving lifestyles, and an increasing focus on natural ingredients. China, Japan, and India are the three main markets in this region.

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Developments Good Glamm Group The South Asian content-to-commerce company Good Glamm Group purchased a sizable stake in Organic Harvest, an Indian cosmetics and personal care brand with Ecocert certification, in January 2022. Good Glamm intends to invest $10 million in brand expansion. Lamazuna Leading French company in the solid cosmetics market, Lamazuna, debuted new solid fragrances in February 2023, while rival Balade en Provence unveiled a solid eye cream derived from borage oil.

Global Organic Personal Care Products Market Segmentation

Product Type Face Care Moisturizers & Creams Serums & Essence Face Wash & Cleansers Face Mask Face Oil Under-eye Creams Lip Balm Others (toners, face scrubs & exfoliators, etc.) Body Care Lotions & Creams Body Oil Hand Creams Foot Creams Others (foot masks, neck cream, etc.) Hair Care Shampoo Conditioner Others (hair mask, hair serum, etc.) Bath Products Shower Gel Bath Soap Others (bath salt, loofah, etc.) Oral Care Toothpastes Toothbrushes Others (mouth rinses, interdental cleaning aids, etc.) Intimate Care Intimate Washes Wipes Whitening Products Others (exfoliates, mists, etc.) Feminine Care Sanitary Napkins Menstrual Cups Others (tampons, panty liners, etc.) Others (perfume, deodorant, etc.)

Consumer Group Men Women Kids

Age Group Below 20 Years 20 Years – 40 Years 40 Years – 60 Years More than 60 Years

End-use Individual Commercial Hotels & Resorts Spas Beauty Salon Others (hospitals, home stays, etc.)

Distribution Channel Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Drug Stores Beauty Salons Other Retail Stores Direct Sales

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



