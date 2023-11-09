70th Macau Grand Prix Auto Show opens this Friday

MACAU, November 9 - The 70th Macau Grand Prix" will be held from the 11th to 12th, and 16th to 19th of this month. To enable residents and visitors to experience the excitement of the Grand Prix ahead, the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC) will stage an auto show at Tap Seac Square from this Friday to Sunday (November 10th to 12th), showcasing many of the participating competition vehicles.

A number of motorcycles participating in the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 55th Edition, and cars from the Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup and one from Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix – FIA F3 World Cup will be on display at the event, which is also the venue for the opening ceremony for this year’s Grand Prix at 1pm on November 10th.

In addition, the event will also feature sales booths for cultural and creative Grand Prix-themed products, and many participating competitors will also be on site to meet with fans. This is a rare opportunity not to be missed.

The auto show is open from 1pm to 9pm on November 10th, 10am to 9pm on November 11th, and 10am to 5pm on November 12th.

The 70th Macau Grand Prix is about to start this Saturday. There will be five races in the first week from November 11th to 12th, including: Macau Formula 4 Race, TCR Asia Challenge, Greater Bay GT Cup (GT3), Greater Bay Area GT Cup (GT4) and Macau Roadsport Challenge.

The second week of events from November 16th to 19th will include six races: Formula 3 Grand Prix - FIA F3 World Cup, Macau GT Cup - FIA GT World Cup, Macau Guia Race - Kumho TCR World Tour Event of Macau, Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix - the 55th Edition, Macau Touring Car Cup – China Touring Car Championship, and Macau Grand Prix 70th Anniversary Challenge.

As the event approaches, the excitement ahead of the Grand Prix is increasing by the day. In order to further enhance the atmosphere amongst the Macao community, the MGPOC will set up large screens to broadcast the event in multiple locations, including Senado Square, Iao Hon Market Park, Rotunda de Carlos da Maia (Three Lamps District), Taipa Carmo Fair, Amizade Plaza, Leisure Area of Lok Yeong Fa Yuen Building and Tap Seac Square to enable residents and visitors to access information about the Grand Prix through different channels.

In terms of community promotion, a racing photo exhibition is being held in Macao schools during November, and historical and related information will be communicated to students in the form of display boards. In addition, MGPOC will continue to collaborate with the Education and Youth Development Bureau to invite students to watch the event on site, allowing them to experience the racing atmosphere firsthand, and to deepen the understanding of the Grand Prix amongst the younger generation via different activities.

In addition, to further promote racing culture and encourage Macao residents to participate in the many different Grand Prix activities, the 70th Macau Grand Prix Photography Contest will be held and will be open for entries from November 20th to December 29th.

More information about the event can be found on the official website of the Macau Grand Prix at www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo, or downloaded via the relevant mobile applications. The public may also follow the Grand Prix’s Facebook page, WeChat and Weibo.