Macao Entrepreneur Delegation Bears Fruitful Results at the CIIE in Shanghai

MACAU, November 9 - The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) led a delegation of nearly 50 Macao entrepreneurs to attend the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), bearing fruitful results according to its delegates. On the second day of the 6th CIIE, two Macao enterprises signed co-operation agreements with Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs), fully manifesting Macao’s role as a platform between China and PSCs.

The delegation building trade connections with the international world through the CIIE

During the expo in Shanghai from 4 to 7 November, the delegation visited a number of pavilions at the CIIE, and experienced firsthand the international and diverse atmosphere of the CIIE. Macao delegates exchanged views with traders from all over the world to keep abreast of the latest information of various industries such as healthcare, technical equipment, food and trade in services.

According to some of the delegates, s the 6th CIIE is held entirely offline this year in a large scale, showcasing many up-to-date products with high technical content, which broadened their horizons and gave them an in-depth understanding of the expectations of exhibitors and participants worldwide in tapping into the Chinese market, indicating that they are very optimistic about the prospects of China’s future development. Through business matching sessions arranged by IPIM, a number of delegates met with representatives of institutions and enterprises from Hebei Province and Shanghai City to seek further collaboration in modern finance, MICE, culture and other industries. Notably, some of them will knock on the door of IP collaboration market in East China for the first time.

Working together to develop the “1+4” industries and create more new economic boosters

During the event, Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government Lei Wai Nong met with the delegation. After being introduced to the preparations and expectations of the related sectors, Secretary Lei Wai Nong encouraged the participating enterprises to seize the opportunities of the CIIE to integrate into the overall national development, leverage Macao’s advantages as a platform between China and PSCs, as well as work together to develop the “1+4” industries and create more new economic boosters via the open platform of this national-level expo, eventually achieving Macao’s appropriate economic diversification.

Moreover, the delegation was invited to attend the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Representative Office of the Macao General Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises, where Macao delegates were briefed on the latest development of the Shanghai Hongqiao International Central Business District. They also visited the Exhibition and Sales Centre established by the Macao Federal Commercial Association of Wine and Food Industries in Portuguese-Speaking Countries and Regions, and the art gallery set up by Macao enterprises in Shanghai. Such arrangements did not only produce more opportunities for Macao entrepreneurs to conduct further cross-sectoral exchanges and co-operation, but also provided valuable practical information for enterprises interested in expanding their business in the mainland through mutual interaction.

Brand logo of “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” debuting at the CIIE

In addition, IPIM set up the “Food and Agricultural Products Exhibition Area – Pavilion of Food and Beverage from Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries” and the “Trade in Services Exhibition Area – Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Professional Service Pavilion” at the CIIE, covering a total area of 660 square metres.

During the six-day event, the two themed pavilions showcased made-in-Macao products, Macao brands, food and beverages from PSCs presented by 41 Macao enterprises, as well as a wide range of professional services. Specifically, the brand logo of “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” made its debut at the CIIE, promoting the innovative pattern of synergistic development of the Macao-Hengqin industries.

Jointly hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China and the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, the 6th CIIE is staged on 5-10 November at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).