Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Republic of Korea National Security Advisor Cho

READOUT

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Republic of Korea (ROK) National Security Advisor (NSA) Cho Tae-yong. The Secretary and NSA Cho discussed the importance of U.S.-ROK cooperation to addressing global challenges, including instability in the Middle East. They discussed the DPRK’s provocative actions in the Korean Peninsula and strongly condemned the provision of military equipment and munitions by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the Russian Federation for use in its war against Ukraine. Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine and thanked NSA Cho for the ROK’s commitment to providing assistance to Ukraine.

Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of the ROK.