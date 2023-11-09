Coding and Marking Market to be Worth USD 10.3 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.5% | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

The rise in the number of fraudulent activities to suppress brand value and identity in various industries across the globe is likely to augment the coding & marking systems market in the upcoming years.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global coding and marking system market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2029. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 10.3 billion is anticipated for the market in 2029. As of 2023, the demand for lighting products is expected to close at US$ 7.4 billion.

Growing applications of coding and marking systems in product identification and traceability in different industries create value-grab opportunities for market players. Growth and development of pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, construction, automotive, chemical & fertilizers, and electronics industries demand for printing codes on different products and surfaces and this factor is anticipated to boost the coding & marking systems market at the global level.

Increasing regulations and standards related to product traceability, safety, and labeling requirements in various industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and electronics, drive the adoption of coding and marking systems.

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=13412

Competitive Landscape

The coding and marking systems market is highly fragmented among the global giants and medium & small sized manufacturers. As key players are regarded as industry leaders dominating markets with the latest products and competitive prices, the medium-size players and small manufacturers try to differentiate their coding & marking systems based on additional features and customizations as per requirements of the end-use industry. The industry survey of coding & marking systems includes profiles of key players such as-

Videojet Technologies, Inc.

Hitachi America, Ltd.

Markem-Image Corporation

Domino Printing Sciences plc

Squid Ink Manufacturing Inc.

ATD Ltd

TYKMA Electrox Inc.

MACSA ID, S.A

REA Elektronik GmbH

Linx Printing Technologies Ltd

RN Mark Inc

Control Print Ltd., etc.

The increasing popularity of coding and marking is due to their high-resolution images, high speed, and clear & precise printing. Many business leaders are adopting such systems to protect their brand identity. For product sustainability, market contributors are using environment-friendly solutions to use in industrial applications.

The growth of the packaging industry, driven by e-commerce, increasing consumer demands for packaged goods, and the need for better product differentiation, fuels the demand for coding and marking systems.

Rapid industrialization and growth in emerging markets, especially in Asia, Latin America, and Africa, create opportunities for the coding and marking system market as companies seek to meet local and international quality and safety standards.

Customization Request for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=13412

Increase in the production of various products gives rise to the requirement of primary packaging, along with the need for codes, barcodes, MRP, dates, and other related information, which need to be printed on the packaging of the product used for coding & marking as well as to provide information to the customer.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the coding and marking system market was valued at US$ 7.0 billion.

Based on technology, the Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) segment dominates the market during the forecast period.

Coding and Marking System Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increasing primary packaging among end-use industries supplements the sales of continuous inkjet printers used for coding and marking purposes on the packaging.

Laser coders and inkjet printers are anticipated to create revenue opportunities for manufacturers in the coding & marking systems market.

Key Developments in the coding and marking system market

Markem-Imaje a subsidiary of Dover Corporation, was investing in technologies like digital printing and laser marking. They were developing integrated solutions for product traceability and serialization to meet stringent regulatory requirements, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector.

a subsidiary of Dover Corporation, was investing in technologies like digital printing and laser marking. They were developing integrated solutions for product traceability and serialization to meet stringent regulatory requirements, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector. Videojet Technologies was working on improving its coding and marking systems by introducing advanced data connectivity features. Their solutions aimed to provide real-time data and diagnostics for better production line management and efficiency.

was working on improving its coding and marking systems by introducing advanced data connectivity features. Their solutions aimed to provide real-time data and diagnostics for better production line management and efficiency. Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems was focusing on continuous inkjet printers and thermal inkjet printers. They were working on developing eco-friendly ink formulations and expanding their global presence.

Matthews International Corporation was enhancing its range of coding and marking solutions, including laser, inkjet, and thermal transfer printing. They also worked on integrated software solutions for data management and production line optimization.

Coding and Marking System Market – Key Segments

Technology Type

Continuous Inkjet (CIJ)

Piezo Inkjet (PIJ)

Thermal Inkjet (TIJ)

Laser Coding

Others (TTO,VIJ, and Print & Apply Label)

Application

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary

End Use

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Construction

Personal & Homecare

Electricals & Electronics

Automotive

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Other End Use

Region

Americas

Europe

Asia Pacific Ex. China

China

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=13412<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

MDO Films Market - Global MDO Films market is forecast to rise at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2020 and 2026. MDO films are recently witnessing diverse scopes for application.

Vacuum Skin Packaging Market - The global vacuum skin packaging market is expected to clock a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Ability of vacuum skin packaging to increase the shelf life for meat products and ready meals

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: