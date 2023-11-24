Submit Release
Kevnesha Boyd, a Mental Health Therapist, Unveils Training and Guide on Therapeutic Cannabis Usage

Offers Complimentary Webinar Focusing on Healing PTSD, Stress, and Trauma with Cannabis

HAMDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing the rising interest in alternative treatments for mental health disorders, Kevnesha Boyd, a prominent Clinical Director and Cannabis Consultant, has pioneered a comprehensive guide aimed at both consumers and professionals. The guide sheds light on enhancing the therapeutic benefits of cannabis for a range of mental health conditions.

This comes as a fresh perspective in the backdrop of the therapeutic community, aiming to bridge the gap between conventional therapy and alternative cannabis-based solutions. Boyd's guide seeks to provide an in-depth understanding of how cannabis can be effectively utilized to combat PTSD, stress, trauma, anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, eating disorders, and even autism.

Additionally, Kevnesha Boyd will be hosting a complimentary webinar targeted at educating adults about the transformative power of cannabis in healing PTSD, stress, and trauma. The webinar will serve as a precursor to a series of sessions that dive deep into the myriad ways cannabis can be instrumental in managing and potentially alleviating various mental health conditions.

"This is not just about promoting cannabis but about integrating it effectively and responsibly into therapeutic practices. The potential benefits are vast, and through this guide and webinar, we hope to provide a clear roadmap for both consumers and professionals," said Boyd.

Interested participants can avail of this unique opportunity to expand their knowledge, gain insights, and understand the research behind the therapeutic use of cannabis.

About Kevnesha Boyd:

Kevnesha Boyd is a distinguished Clinical Director and Cannabis Consultant. With her vast experience in the realm of mental health therapy, Boyd brings a fresh, evidence-based approach to integrating cannabis into therapeutic practices.

