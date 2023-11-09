Submit Release
Việt Nam News hosts seminar on ESG practices

VIETNAM, November 9 - ​HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam News today hosted a seminar themed “ESG Commitment: We walk the talk" in Hà Nội, gathering representatives from ministries, agencies, organisations, and businesses to discuss environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) practices and share practical knowledge and experience, contributing to realising the nation's sustainable development goals.

The seminar was held in two sessions, focusing on difficulties and challenges in the implementation of ESG in Việt Nam, as well as international experiences and recommendations to help the government and businesses adopt the standards.

​​

