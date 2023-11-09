Forum seeks to enhance economic links between HCM City, Mekong Delta

VIETNAM, November 9 -

HCM CITY — The Mekong Connect 2023 forum will be held in HCM City on November 15 and 16 to discuss measures to promote consumption of Vietnamese products and linkages between HCM City and the Mekong Delta.

With the theme "Connecting supply chains and value chains between HCM City and the Mekong Delta towards a green and sustainable economy,” the forum has attracted entrepreneurs, young agripreneurs, officials from the Government, HCM City and the Mekong Delta, and local and foreign experts.

The discussions at the plenary session on November 16 will focus on the impacts of specific mechanism for HCM City’s development on the strengthening of linkages between businesses in the city and the delta in the supply chains of goods and services, challenges in implementing an integrated master plan for the delta and proposing supporting solutions, and leveraging policies to strengthen economic and trade linkages between the city and the delta.

The event will also include four parallel discussions on creating an environment for green business community, emerging markets: recycling and carbon credits, solutions to expand markets for Vietnamese products in 2024, and measures to promote green consumption and green transformation of businesses.

Speaking at a press briefing to introduce the event in HCM City on November 8, Vũ Kim Hạnh, chairwoman of the Business Association of Vietnamese High Quality Products, said this year Mekong Connect would expand its scope to promote links between HCM City and the 12 provinces and one city in the delta, and seek to become an annual public-private economic forum.

It takes place at a time when the global economic situation has a strong impact on Việt Nam, the green economy and sustainable development have become global trends and many Vietnamese businesses have been adapting to these trends, and many would share their stories at the event, she added.

Bùi Tá Hoàng Vũ, director of the city Department of Industry and Trade, said the city buys raw materials from the delta and sells processed goods to it, and it is necessary to promote links between them, especially amid the current export difficulties.

Organised by the city Department of Industry and Trade, the Business Association of Vietnamese High Quality Products, the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Cần Thơ branch, and other organisations, the forum will also include a green economy exhibition and a ceremony to hand over Vietnamese High-quality Products-Integration Standards certification to businesses. — VNS