November 8, 2023

MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, October 30, 2023, to Monday, November 6, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, October 30, 2023, through Monday, November 6, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 45 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, October 30, 2023

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 15th Street and G Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Deshawn Eugene Hood, of Northeast, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 23-178-560

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Rittenhouse Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-178-795

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Irving Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Joshua Lee Bowles, of Leesburg, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-178-947

An A-Bolt DX-17 BB gun was recovered in the 700 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 66-year-old Kevin McDowell Eddings, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of BB gun and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-179-020

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Thomas Circle, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Marquett Devon Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Pistol License Violation, and Carrying a Pistol. CCN: 23-179-194

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Antonio Lavonta Wanzor, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-179-240

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Taurian Anderson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-179-306

A Taurus Millennium G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Wharf Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Desarae Denardo Marion, of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-179-314

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Jolien Tyrese Gaffney, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-179-421

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Talbert Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Mark Angelo, of Southeast, D.C., for C Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of an Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CN: 23-179-474

Wednesday, November 1, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-179-884

A Springfield Armory XDS-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Kenneth Lee Hart, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-179-891

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Michael Anthony Warren, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Felon in Possession, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 23-179-948

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun, and a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1800 block of Perry Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Jalen Joseph Shelton, of Northwest, D.C., and 19-year-old Terry Gibson, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession with Intent to Marijuana while Armed, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-179-976

Thursday, November 2, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a SAR ST-45 .45 caliber handgun, and a Glock 44 .22 caliber handgun were recovered in the Unit block of 55th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 46-year-old Ellery Bolls Marcell , of Northwest, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., 14-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, 20-year-old Mar’tino Young, of Northeast, D.C., 26-year-old Parnell Motley, of Southeast, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-180-142

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Mark Immianel Harris, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-180-168

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Galveston Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-180-292

A Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard .380 caliber handgun and a .223/5.56 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle were recovered in the 4100 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Davon Vontay Patterson, of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Entry, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-180-298

A FNH FNS-9 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 600 block of Gresham Place, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Zion Sah’ra Gales, of Newport News, VA, and 24-year-old Zion Stevens, of Camp Springs, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm, Counterfeit Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-180-367

A Gamo Varmint Velocity .177/4.5mm caliber BB air rifle was recovered 5300 block of 27th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old William Steele Dombo, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 23-180-611

A Gamo Varmint Velocity 1250 BB gun was recovered in the 5300 block of 27th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-180-654

Friday, November 3, 2023

A Smith & Wesson MP-15 5.56x45mm caliber rifle was recovered in the 2600 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-180-757

A Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Cedar Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Jasmine Maria Brown, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Driving under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, and Leaving after Colliding – Personal Injury. CCN: 23-180-885

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old James Imes, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-180-886

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Da John Blunt, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, Murder I, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-180-906

An Aero Precision M4-E1 .223 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Damari Cousar, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Robbery while Armed, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 23-181-047

A Tisas Zig M-45 .45 caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Torrance Brantley, of Southeast, D.C., 25-year-old Antonio Elijah Simpson, of Southeast, D.C., 33-year-old Mischell Deshon Jones, of Southeast, D.C., and 20-year-old Kyree Wise, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-181-130

A Beretta 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of First Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Vitaly Scherbakov, of Partlow, VA, for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-181-171

Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Omarius Anwar Jones, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-181-186

Saturday, November 4, 2023

A Franchi Affinity 3 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 1700 block of 17th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-181-410

A modified Glock MCK Micro Roni rifle was recovered in the 300 block of 61st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Clarence Paul Faulkner, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a controlled Substance while Armed, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-181-580

A Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Josef Christian Holloway, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-181-666

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 14th Street and Hamilton Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-Antonio Coltao, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-181-733

Sunday, November 5, 2023

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-182-083

A Smith & Wesson M&P-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Eye Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Devon Lemarr Owens, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and False Impersonation of a Police Officer. CCN: 23-182-101

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of W Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-182-198

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###