Radio Pluggers Proudly Presents The debut track Wild & Free from singer, songwriter and guitarist Stelyo
Track Title: Wild & Free Genre: Rock / Pop Launch Date: 16th October 2023 ISRC Code: AUGBT2326966SWITZERLAND, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stelyo was born in beautiful Switzerland and has Greek-Swiss roots.
He studied the basics of music at 5 years old and started learning piano. Four years later he became obsessed with guitar music. His father is to blame here, since he led Stelyo on the path to rock the guitars.
So he went practicing every well-known guitar solo recorded by guitar heros such as, Brian May, Slash, Richie Sambora, Rudolf Schenker etc.... His musical influences are enriched by artists/band like Queen, Guns n Roses, Bon Jovi, Scorpions etc. Soon he went on touring with many local bands and acquired experiences as solo guitarist. He crafted his guitar skills to excellence and has become highly appreciated in the guitar world. Stelyo is now followed and endorsed by specialists in guitar sound.
Also, Stelyo has always cherished singing and lately he took some voice lessons with star coach Stevie Mackey in order to optimize the recording studio sessions for his debut song "Wild&Free"
"Wild & Free" is co-written with producer Sammy J who is well established in the music production network. The song expose two snapshot and is based on Stelyo's story. Like always in the artistic world, the challenge is to condense these vivid emotions in the recording, especially in the vocals, so that the public can relate. You will find it here in the song "Wild & Free". The tracking of the song was done in a prestigious studio. The bass was played by Keith Nelson, the drums were played by Tristan Hardin. The Guitars, including the brilliantly solo, were played by stelyo. The additional instruments by Sammy J.
To keep the rock vibe as authentic as possible the instruments were recorded like in the old school days. Everything was played first and then finished with the usual digital processing.
For those who like to surf on rock trends, have a listen to the song, you will discover the story of Stelyo, in "Wild & Free".
https://www.instagram.com/stelonline/
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5s15C6cIEAQEvqX1rJaO5I
Contact Stelyo management at info@stelyo.ch and please mention Radio Pluggers!
David Wiltsher
Radio Pluggers
+ +44 7552 531612
email us here