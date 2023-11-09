Flash News - OKX Introduces "Seagull" Product to Allow Users to Earn High Yields in a Directional Market

DUBAI, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for November 9, 2023.



OKX Introduces "Seagull" Product to Allow Users to Earn High Yields in a Bullish or a Bearish Market

OKX is pleased to announce that it has launched "Seagull", an Earn product that offers traders an innovative way to earn a potentially high yield on their holdings in a bullish or a bearish market.

With the Seagull product, OKX users are selling an option and receiving a premium. Meanwhile, they are using a portion of the premium to buy a call spread or put spread, with the aim of earning a potentially high yield in a bullish or bearish market. Seagull is a one-direction protective technique whereby either downward or upward movements can be reined in.

OKX Seagull gives users the flexibility to choose between BTC, ETH or USDT, enabling them to earn substantial returns in trending market conditions.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

